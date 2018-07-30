CROWN POINT — More than 30 carnival rides whirling and twirling, games galore, food to satisfy everyone’s taste buds, contests, new features, free live entertainment and dare-devil shows – it’s all part of the 166th annual Lake County Fair.
Organized by the Lake County Agricultural Society since 1852, the 10-day landmark event fills the Lake County Fairgrounds at 889 S. Court St. from Friday through Aug. 12. Watch for Bea the Honeybee Mascot buzzing around the fairgrounds.
This year, it could be challenging for some to visit the Lake County Fair because of numerous road construction projects.
For example, the Indiana Department of Transportation has closed the outside lanes of U.S. 41 between 77th Avenue and 93rd Avenue to resurface the road and add a center lane near Lake Central High School. That work is expected to continue through September.
Bridge construction also continues on U.S. 41 in Highland with lane closures in both north and south direction and frequent traffic delays.
For those who want an early start, check out Preview Night on Thursday. The gates open at 5 p.m. – an hour earlier than in the past – and in addition to the popular games and carnival rides from North American Midway, there’ll be grandstand entertainment for the first time.
Martin Xtreme Super Cross and Quad Racing take to the track at the grandstand show starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 each and available at the grandstand beginning at 5 p.m.
The carnival rides and food booths open at 5 p.m., and wristbands for carnival rides have been reduced to $10 for Preview Night.
When the Lake County Fair officially kicks off at 9 a.m. Friday, visitors can enjoy an array of activities including contests, demonstrations, 4-H showcases, animal shows and daily entertainment on the Heritage Stage, which is sponsored by The Times Media Co.
General admission gates are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 9 to 12 and free for children ages 8 and younger. Parking on the fairgrounds is $5. Admission and parking is free before 3 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.
Free shuttle service offered
Those who want to avoid the traffic and waiting for a parking spot, check out the free parking and shuttle bus service from the paved lot at Crown Point High School, 1500 S. Main St. The free shuttle service starts at noon, and buses pick up passengers and drop them off at the Midway gate.
Again this year, the East Chicago Transit Service (ECT), Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and Frank J. Mrvan North Township Trustee Dial-A-Ride Services will be provide $1 bus transportation to the Lake County Fair on Aug. 9, said Arlene Marcinek, fair spokesperson.
ECT’s key transit pickup points include Indianapolis Boulevard and Chicago Avenue; Main and Broadway and Griffith Plaza.
GPTC departs from Walmart on Indianapolis Boulevard, from Griffith Plaza and from the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point. Pickup at the government center is at 11:30 a.m. only.
This year, North Township will provide pickup from your home to GPTC’s departure points by subscription or appointment. Call 219 932-2530, hit prompt #4 and specify “Fair Transit Day."
The last bus will leave the Lake County Fair at 7 p.m. on Aug. 9, Marcinek said.
For more information visit Public Transit Day on www.lake-county-fair.com or www.gptcbus.com.
Exhibit buildings are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except the Industrial Building that opens at noon on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays.
Carnival rides begin at noon each day of the fair. There are several ways to purchase rides. Individual tickets cost $1.25 each while a sheet of 22 tickets is $25. Wristbands are $15 from noon to 5 p.m. If you want to experience the carnival rides all day, that cost is $25.
To buy presale all-day wristbands, which are available now until Friday, log on to www.lake-county-fair.com. Just print the coupon found on the link and bring it to the fair on the day you visit. The coupon will be exchanged at the carnival ticket booths for a wristband.
Mega Passes are available again this year at a discounted price on the website through Wednesday. They’re also sold during the fair for full price at the Mega Ride Pass in front of the Family Arts Building. With the Mega Pass, you can enjoy the carnival rides any time for all 10 days of the fair.