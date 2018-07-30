CROWN POINT — Small animals such as rabbits and chicken as well as large ones like steers, p…

Special-themed days

Those who visit the fair on opening day can enjoy a new event – $2 Frugal Friday when food vendors will offer tastings of special discounted items for $2 each.

Activities during The Times Media Co. Day on Saturday include the annual Bean Spitting Contest at 10:30 a.m. in the special activities area. In the Arena, take in the all-breed classic horse and pony show at 9 a.m., 1 and 6:30 p.m., and the Ray of Hope Riders Ladies Side Saddle Drill Team at 6 p.m. The grandstand features Under the Lights Truck Pull at 7 p.m. with admission $6. And Rusty Nail Crossing performs at 6 p.m. on the Heritage Stage.

Church services by the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod of Northwest Indiana will also be held at 9 a.m. on both Sundays in the Showcase Tent.

On Aug. 6, Franciscan Health sponsors Senior Citizens Day with free admission for those ages 62 and older. Among the highlights this day are health-related screenings from 9 a.m. to noon in the showcase tent; an apple-peeling contest at 10 a.m.; the Hazzard County Band performing at 6 p.m. in the Heritage Tent and the All-Star Monster Truck Show at 7 p.m. in the grandstand.

It’s Pepsi Family Value Day on Aug. 7. Receive one afternoon wristband for 150 empty Pepsi or Crush product 12 oz. cans. Bring the cans to the redemption center between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Also on tap for Tuesday is the first-ever tether hot air balloon rides from 6 to 10 p.m. in the grandstand area.

For more information, visit www.lake-county-fair.com.