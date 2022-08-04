CROWN POINT — From carnival rides to rodeos, hot air balloons to elephant ears, the Lake County Fair promises "something for everyone," as its theme proclaims.

The 170th fair kicks off Thursday with a Preview Night and gets into full swing Friday through Aug. 14 at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St.

Fair offerings include daily horse shows, a $2 Frugal Food Friday, motorsports events, All Star Monster Truck events and free entertainment in the Showcase Tent, publicity director Arlene Marcinek said.

The fair has been a long-standing tradition in Lake County for 170 years. It was sidelined in 2020 because of COVID-19.

"It is with great pleasure that the Lake County Agricultural Society welcomes you to the 170th Lake County Fair. Whether you are a returning fairgoer, or are coming for the first time, we know you will enjoy all that the fair has to offer," said E.J. Hein, president of the Lake County Fair Board.

"Our goal is to make the fair enjoyable for the entire family. So whether you are here to see the many exhibits, shows, judging or just to sample the great food, we know you will leave the Lake County Fair with some great memories."

The free events include Smokin Gunz, which will perform country music at its best Friday. Small Town, a John Mellencamp experience band, takes the stage Saturday.

John Derado and Anne McIntyre entertain Aug. 12 with Americana and contemporary music, and Mr. Funnyman winds the shows up with a performance Aug. 13. All shows start at 7 p.m.

Due to their popularity, the All Star Monster Trucks will be expanded to three days this year.

"It's so popular we couldn't fit everyone in during the two days we have had it in previous years," Marcinek said.

This year the All Star Monster Trucks will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday featuring Wild Side, Terminal Velocity, Sinister, Get 'Er Done 2nd Generation and Miss Get 'Er Done.

Shows start at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Lake County Fair will be underway when Crown Point schools start Aug. 10 this year, but students who need to attend 4-H events that require their participation at the fair will be excused from classes.

Parking for the fair will still be available at the Crown Point High School parking lot, 1500 S. Main St., after school on the days that school is in session and on the weekends.

The times that the high school parking lot is not available, the nearby St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Drive, has agreed to let fairgoers use its parking lot for the shuttle bus, Marcinek said.

"Everyone is working together," Marcinek said.

Some of the special days at the fair include Senior Citizens day Aug. 8, sponsored by Franciscan Health.

Those 62 years of age and older pay no admission on that day, and there is no $5 parking fee charged until after 3 p.m. for seniors and the general public.

Activities for seniors are held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Showcase Tent and include health-related screenings and nutritional information provided by Franciscan Health.

Another special day is Aug. 9, called Pepsi Family Value Day, which offers free admission before 3 p.m.

Families on that day can receive a free wristband for rides by bringing in 150 empty Pepsi or Crush product 12 ounce cans.

The limit is one per person.

Other free-before-3 p.m. days are Aug. 10 and Aug. 11.

Free activities for youngsters at the fair include the Show-Me Safari Petting Zoo on the Midway, the Harvest Tyme Farm Kids activities in Pavilion No. 1 and Crop Creations in the Agricultural Building.

Busing is free to and from Crown Point High School/Matthias Church; admission is $5 for adults and children 11 and up while children 10 and under are free.

Parking on the fairgrounds, on non-free days, is $5.

Fair gates open at 9 a.m. with buildings open at 10 a.m. and most closing at 10 p.m.

For information on the Lake County Fair go to lake-county-fair.com.