Lake County Fair recovers from early weather woes to nearly 200,000 attendees

CROWN POINT — Attendance numbers were down from 2021, but Lake County Fair officials said Mother Nature, not fairgoers, was to blame.

The 10-day attendance at the Lake County Fair was 198,040, a drop of 5,000 from 2021, Publicity Director Arlene Marcinek said.

"After a difficult start with extremely high temperatures and humidity and two days of rain the first Friday through Monday, the weather finally cooperated to make the 170th Lake County Fair a success," Marcinek said.

Those numbers compare to 216,361 in 2019. There wasn't a fair in 2020 because of COVID-19, she said.

"With basically losing the first four days this year, being able to come back close to our annual attendance of 200,000-plus was great," she said.

There were some events canceled due to the weather, including a couple of horse shows at the beginning of the fair due to unsafe grounds in the arena, she said.

In addition, rain was also the reason for the cancellation of some of the grandstand events. including the rodeo Aug. 8.

"The conditions were too dangerous for the rodeo to be held," Marcinek said.

The rest of the grandstand shows were three-fourths to full for every show, she added.

Weather from Tuesday on was great — and the numbers proved it.

"The temperatures were in the upper 70s to low 80s and our attendance showed it. We look forward to once again putting on the 171st Lake County Fair in 2023," she said.

The biggest attendance of this year's fair was on the last Saturday, when 28,744 people passed through the gates, she said.

The biggest hits of this year's fair included the return of the tethered balloon rides and the "glow brightly" event, the Harvest Tyme Farm Kids' Activities, the Livestock Nursery and the Show Me Swine Racers.

This year's fair is over, but the Lake County Fair Board will soon be making plans for 2023.

"Everyone has notes of what works and what doesn't work," Marcinek said.