Lake County has active opening to campaign season — with some big names still to come

LAKE COUNTY — Mayoral races will be blossoming across Lake County this spring.

Candidates began filing this week for 130 municipal offices in the May 2 primary election.

They are running for mayor, clerk-treasurer (the highest executive office in Lake County’s 11 towns), municipal judgeships and seats on all 18 town and city councils in the county.

Many more are expected to place their names on the ballot before filing closes Feb. 3

Crown Point

Crown Point Mayor Pete Land was among the first Democrats to put his name on the May 2 ballot.

Land is running in his first popular election after he was named last June by a caucus of Democratic precinct committee members to replace David Uran, who left to take over the county tourism authority.

Land has spent the first seven months in public forums introducing himself to city residents, having previously worked three decades in the city police department and as police chief.

No other Democrats or Republicans have declared their candidacy for Crown Point mayor in the first three days of the filing period.

East Chicago

North Township Trustee Adrian Santos filed his papers this weekend to run for East Chicago mayor.

He is one of several Democrats expected to oppose the re-election of incumbent Mayor Anthony Copeland.

Copeland announced last spring that he would seek a fourth term, running on a record of rescuing the city from financial disaster and more than a decade of rebuilding its crumbling infrastructure.

However, Copeland’s fiscal policies have gotten him sued by city firefighters over their work hours. He and Common Council members have locked horns over understaffing at the police department as well.

City Councilman Dwayne Rancifer Jr. had suggested earlier he too many run for mayor, but he now is campaigning to keep his at-large seat on the city’s Common Council.

East Chicago Clerk Richard Medina is running for re-election as well. He is currently opposed in the Democratic primary by Benita White Arnold.

Gary

Mayor Jerome Prince, a Democrat, confirmed Friday that he will be running for a second four-year term in office. State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, has announced he will run against the mayor.

Hammond

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. has said he will seek a sixth term in office, having just finished a bruising and unsuccessful campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.

McDermott, who routinely leads the county in political fundraising, currently faces no opposition in the Democratic primary.

Robert Markovich, who lost re-election to the Common Council by only four votes in 2019, filed Friday to regain that seat.

Currently, he and Alberto Ochoa are the only candidates in what in 2019 was a five-candidate race for three at-large council seats.

Highland

For the first time in three decades, the question of who will be the town’s clerk-treasurer is up in the air.

Michael Griffin, who presided over that fiscal office for 30 years, stepped down in 2022 for an unsuccessful run for an Indiana Senate seat.

A caucus of Democratic precinct committee members chose Mark Herak, a longtime city councilman, to replace Griffin.

But so far, the only clerk-treasurer candidate is Democrat Allan “Coach” Simmons.

Whether Herak will run for a full four-year term, or whether Griffin will ask voters to take him back at his old job, has yet to be decided.

Hobart

Mayor Brian Snedecor said this week he is having fun watching Lake County’s political free-for-all from the sidelines.

“I am so happy I’m not running anymore,” Snedecor said after four terms as Hobart’s chief executive and another two decades working for its police department.

Snedecor said he doesn’t plan to endorse a replacement but stands ready to help the winner with a smooth transition, “which was more than I had.”

Democrats Jerry Herzog, who unsuccessfully challenged Snedecor in 2019, and City Councilman Josh Huddlestun have both put their names on the spring ballot to succeed Snedecor.

Merrillville

Former Merrillville Police Chief Joseph Petruch is running this spring to become the town’s next clerk-treasurer.

Petruch, who retired in 2020 after 41 years in the town’s department, said he was inspired by his father, a former steelworker who served on the Town Council before his death in 1998.

He would be challenging incumbent Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson, who was first elected in 2019. She couldn’t be reached for comment Friday on whether she will be filing for re-election.

New Chicago

Clerk-Treasurer Dorothy Zimmer is retiring this year, according to Town Manager Sue Pelfrey. Tammy Bucko, a New Chicago Democrat, currently is the only candidate who has filed for the position.

Whiting

Four sitting council members — Rebeca Michko, Thomas Michniewicz, Christopher Sarvanidis and Shawn Turpin — joined Mayor Steven Spebar in filing for reelection. They were joined by Mark Harbin, who filed for the fifth council seat.

The full list of candidates filing through Friday includes:

Democrats

Pete Land, Crown Point mayor

Andrew Kyres, Crown Point City Council 3

Adrian Santos, East Chicago mayor

Benita Arnold, East Chicago clerk

Richard Medina, East Chicago clerk

Sonya Morris, East Chicago judge

Jesus Ortiz, East Chicago Common Council 1

Monica Guzman Gonzalez, East Chicago Common Council 1

Lenny Franciski, East Chicago Common Council 2

Terence Hill, East Chicago Common Council 3

Andy Rodriguez, East Chicago Common Council 3

Rick Rodriguez Jr., East Chicago Common Council 3

Robert Garcia, East Chicago Common Council 5

Kenny Monroe, East Chicago Common Council 5

Ezell Foster, East Chicago Common Council at-large

Debra Bolanos, East Chicago Common Council at-large

Dwayne Rancifer Jr., East Chicago Common Council at-large

David Gearman, Gary Common Council 1

Myles Tolliver, Gary Common Council 1

Dwayne Halliburton, Gary Common Council 2

Bernice Clark, Gary Common Council 2

David Fossett, Gary Common Council 2

Mitchell Armstrong Sr., Gary Common Council 2

Tai Adkins, Gary Common Council 4

Linda Barnes-Caldwell, Gary Common Council 5

Carl Weatherspoon Jr., Gary Common Council 5

Dwight Williams, Gary Common Council 6

Mark Spencer, Gary Common Council at-large

William Godwin, Gary Common Council at-large

Ronald Brewer Sr., Gary Common Council at-large

Darren Washington, Gary Common Council at-large

Mark Kalwinski, Hammond Common Council 1

Pedro Torres, Hammond Common Council 2

Dave Woerpel, Hammond Common Council 5

Scott Rakos, Hammond Common Council 6

Alberto Ochoa, Hammond Common Council at-large

Allan Simmons, Highland clerk-treasurer

Jerry Herzog, Hobart mayor

Josh Huddlestun, Hobart mayor

Mark Kopil, Hobart City Council 1

Michael Rodriguez, Hobart City Council 3

Craig Brooks, Hobart City Council 3

David Vinzant, Hobart City Council 4

David Scheeringa, Hobart City Council 4

Matthew Claussen, Hobart City Council at-large

Daniel Waldrop, Hobart City Council at-large

Crystal Cortez Briseno, Lake Station City Council 3

Kelli Williams, Lake Station City Council 3

Jason Pedroza, Lake Station City Council at-large

Evin Eakins, Lake Station City Council at-large

Joseph Petruch, Merrillville clerk-treasurer

Eugene Velazio, Merrillville judge

Arthur Ward, Merrillville Town Council 1

Richard Hardaway, Merrillville Town Council 2

Rick Bella, Merrillville Town Council 5

Eugene Guernsey, Merrillville Town Council 6

Shawn Petit, Merrillville Town Council 6

Keesha Hardaway, Merrillville Town Council 7

Tammy Bucko, New Chicago clerk-treasurer

David Anderson, New Chicago Town Council 2

Sharon Szwedo, New Chicago Town Council 3

Roxanne Greco, New Chicago Town Council 4

Michael Troxell, Schererville clerk-treasurer

Robin Arvanitis, Schererville Town Council 1

Rob Guetzloff, Schererville Town Council 3

Steven Spebar, Whiting mayor

Mark Harbin, Whiting City Council 1

Rebeca Unate Michko, Whiting City Council 2

Thomas Michniewicz, Whiting City Council 3

Christopher Sarvanidis, Whiting City Council at-large

Shawn Turpin, Whiting City Council at-large

Republicans

Jennifer Sandberg, Cedar Lake clerk-treasurer

Ralph Miller, Cedar Lake Town Council 4

Colleen Schieben, Cedar Lake Town Council 5

Richard Sharpe, Cedar Lake Town Council at-large

John Foreman, Cedar Lake Town Council at-large

Dave Benson, Crown Point clerk-treasurer

Debbie Astor, Dyer clerk-treasurer

Patrick McShane, Dyer Town Council 3

Arthur Santos Sr., East Chicago mayor

Gina Smith, Griffith clerk-treasurer

Mark Schocke, Highland Town Council 3

Michael Gruszka, Lowell Town Council 1

Wendy Mis, Munster clerk-treasurer

Jose Diaz, Munster Town Council 1

Bethany Hernandez, St. John clerk-treasurer

Patti Buis, Schneider Town Council

Timothy Clayton, Winfield Town Council

Jon Derwinski, Winfield Town Council

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores