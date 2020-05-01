Lake County Health Department to offer free coronavirus testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Health Department will be conducting COVID-19 testing at no charge this weekend.

Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or until tests run out, according to a news release from the Lake County Health Department.

The location will be at 755 Industrial Blvd in Crown Point, where the emissions testing center is located.

Individuals are asked to bring an ID and insurance information as well as a copy of each. Insurance will be billed because the health department is obtaining the kits from a private lab. If insurance doesn’t cover the testing or if it only finances part of the cost, the county will cover the remaining cost. Those who do not have insurance can be tested at no charge, health department officials said.

Those who want to be tested must meet certain criteria, including experiencing a cough and shortness of breath, officials said. To qualify, individuals must have two of the following symptoms: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.