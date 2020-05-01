Lake County Health Department to offer free coronavirus testing

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Health Department will be conducting COVID-19 testing at no charge this weekend.
Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or until tests run out, according to a news release from the Lake County Health Department.
The location will be at 755 Industrial Blvd in Crown Point, where the emissions testing center is located.
Individuals are asked to bring an ID and insurance information as well as a copy of each. Insurance will be billed because the health department is obtaining the kits from a private lab. If insurance doesn’t cover the testing or if it only finances part of the cost, the county will cover the remaining cost. Those who do not have insurance can be tested at no charge, health department officials said.
Those who want to be tested must meet certain criteria, including experiencing a cough and shortness of breath, officials said. To qualify, individuals must have two of the following symptoms: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.
Health care workers who treat vulnerable populations, first responders and workers of essential businesses, people 60 years and older and individuals who have an immunocompromising condition also qualify for testing at the site.
Testing is also open to people who have had close contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient when it is imperative the person remains in contact with at-risk populations due to work or otherwise. Employees of group residential homes and facilities who are in close proximity to at-risk populations also are included.
For example, nursing home staff are not required to have symptoms to be able to be tested at the Crown Point location.
Gallery: Protesters circle Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.