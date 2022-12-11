Lake County hopes to address issue of tax-delinquent properties through proposed legislation

LAKE COUNTY — Legislation addressing the issue of chronically tax-delinquent properties will likely be introduced in the Indiana General Assembly this session.

Though it will be 'may' legislation, meaning any municipality can opt-in to it, Lake County's ongoing struggle with tax-delinquent properties served as the impetus for the drafted bill.

Over a year ago, Indiana University Northwest and Lake County Government struck up a partnership to look at the issue of "churners," properties that are tax delinquent and have appeared at both the Tax Certificate Sale and the Lake County Commissioners' Tax Sale multiple times with no bids. Working with IUN's Center for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE), a team of students sifted through thousands of parcels and determined that the majority of Lake County's 9,231 churners are in the northern part of the county.

Five of the eight reports have been released; the investigations looked at how many churners Lake County has, where churners are located, characteristics of the churner properties and how to get the parcels back on the tax roll.

Ellen Szarleta, director of CURE, said the team has been “using the data to dig a little deeper each time." They have been able to hone in on the specific communities that tend to have more churners. They found Gary, Lake Station, Hammond, Hobart and Merrillville house 90% of the churners, though Gary has the vast majority with about 73%.

About 90% of the no-bid parcels are residential and 81% are vacant.

"What people don’t want is vacant property," former Lake County Attorney John Dull explained during a Wednesday press conference. “What we need to do is get those properties in somebody's hands to stop the cycle. ... If we do nothing, the problem of the churner parcels will not solve itself."

The fifth and most recent report found the majority of buyers want to purchase a residential property that can be improved and then rented or sold. Many of the churner properties require too many improvements. A number of the churner parcels are also narrow lots that are unbuildable; Dull said the team would like to find a simple way to transfer the small parcels to adjacent property owners.

The tax-delinquent parcels that continue to sit unsold are more than just an eyesore for the surrounding community. Nearly 90% of the owed tax proceeds that are recovered when a parcel is sold go back to the municipality where the land is located, meaning local governments are missing out on important tax dollars.

“All we really want are taxes paid at the end of the day," Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said.

One of the biggest takeaways from the reports has been that local municipalities should be more involved in the churner solution process.

The county is working with state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell and state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, on legislation that would make transferring churner property titles to municipalities more efficient.

Under the current process, when the parcel is sold at commissioner's tax sale, the owner and any "interested parties" who may have lien or encumbrance on the property have to be notified. According to the fourth report, transferring the title to a municipality costs about $1,000 per parcel with title costs and attorney fees — a price that would be too high for many communities.

The drafted legislation proposes a system that would only require notifying the property owner.

“It's (the process is) literally less expensive because we’re notifying less individuals or less corporations or less entities," Repay explained.

In communities like Gary and Lake Station, where 12.2% and 10.4% of the respective municipalities' total number of land parcels are churners, the legislation could have a considerable impact.

Gary is currently working to see if any of the churner parcels are in areas that have been identified as green space in the city's master plan.

CURE plans on using the framework and the partnership with the county that has been developed to engage students in similar research projects in the future.

“What better way for them to got to know the Region and apply their skills," Szarleta said.

The first five reports can be accessed at iun.edu/cure/economic-impact.

PHOTOS: IUN commencement ceremony sees more than 600 graduates Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN Commencement for IUN