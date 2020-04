Lake County inmates test negative for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CROWN POINT — Eight inmates who were tested earlier this week for COVID-19 do not have the disease, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department said.

Lake County Jail officials said two more inmates have since been tested and are awaiting results. As of Friday afternoon, 14 inmates are in isolation for flu-like symptoms, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez and Lake County Jail Warden Michael Zenk said.

Other than one contract employee reported earlier in the week, no corrections staff or other contract employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Lake County Jail has been in communication with the Lake County Health Department and no state strike team involvement is needed under the current conditions at the facility, officials said.

