Kurtis Peoples

CROWN POINT — An inmate died Tuesday while in custody at the Lake County Jail, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

Kurtis Peoples, 46, of Gary, was found unresponsive in a shower area, according to Martinez and Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris.

Peoples was alone in the shower before he was found about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Martinez said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"When the corrections officers checked on him, they found him," Martinez said.

Harris said Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey requested his office investigate the death, which is standard procedure to prevent any conflict of interest when a death occurs in the Lake County Jail.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday. Results of the autopsy and toxicology were pending, Harris said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department detectives and jail administrators also are investigating, Martinez said.

Peoples was booked into the jail Dec. 5, after he was arrested by Gary police on a warrant in a 2017 case, records show.

Peoples was accused of forcing his way into an ex-girlfriend's home Oct. 5, 2017, and pointing a gun at her and her five children, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Peoples ran around the woman's house looking for a man, but no other man was inside, court records state. 

The woman told police she dated Peoples from March to September 2017, but he continued to harass her after she broke up with him.

Peoples was charged with two felony counts of intimidation, one count of residential entry and six counts of pointing a firearm, Lake Criminal Court records show.

