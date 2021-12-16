Lake County jail inmates may lose access to health care services

At the same time, Repay and Commissioner Kyle Allen Sr., D-Gary, insisted a new jail medical contract will not be signed until Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. permits representatives from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC), a nonprofit organization that evaluates health services available to jail and prison inmates, to visit the Lake County Jail and determine whether the level of medical services are appropriate for the facility.

The commissioners said CHI's costs have increased exponentially over the past 10 years and an outside entity is needed to assess the services the county is receiving for the amount of money it is spending — roughly a quarter-million dollars every two weeks.

"The reality is I don't think (Martinez) wants anybody to look at it, and I think that's unfortunate," Repay said.

Martinez previously said the evaluators were kept out because nearly everyone was kept out of the jail amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to the potential for increased spread of the coronavirus.

He's also said the contract renewal delay "is strictly a political move by Commissioner Repay that threatens to jeopardize the operations of the department and the safety of officers and the public."