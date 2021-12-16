Lake County jail inmates may lose access to health care services

CROWN POINT — Inmates at the Lake County Jail may no longer have access to health care services beginning Jan. 1.
The Lake County Commissioners declined to approve Wednesday the sheriff's proposed contract with Correctional Health Indiana Inc. (CHI) for 2022 inmate medical services at a cost of $6.1 million, a 5% increase compared to 2021, and 20% more than 2020.
The current CHI contract for the Lake County Jail expires Dec. 31. The commissioners are not scheduled to meet again until Jan. 19.
"My expectation is the current provider would continue on a month-to-month basis until such time that a legit contract extension can be signed," said Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond. "I think there's provisions in the contract as it sits today that allows for that."
Even if that's the case, a CHI representative told the commissioners the company will not continue providing medical services at the Lake County Jail in the new year without a contract.
Moreover, the representative said current jail medical staff are likely to immediately begin leaving their positions for new jobs if a contract renewal is not forthcoming.
"I'm not encouraging them to leave," Repay said. "I don't see any reason why (CHI) wouldn't be eligible to be renewed."
At the same time, Repay and Commissioner Kyle Allen Sr., D-Gary, insisted a new jail medical contract will not be signed until Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. permits representatives from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC), a nonprofit organization that evaluates health services available to jail and prison inmates, to visit the Lake County Jail and determine whether the level of medical services are appropriate for the facility.
The commissioners said CHI's costs have increased exponentially over the past 10 years and an outside entity is needed to assess the services the county is receiving for the amount of money it is spending — roughly a quarter-million dollars every two weeks.
"The reality is I don't think (Martinez) wants anybody to look at it, and I think that's unfortunate," Repay said.
Martinez previously said the evaluators were kept out because nearly everyone was kept out of the jail amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to the potential for increased spread of the coronavirus.
He's also said the contract renewal delay "is strictly a political move by Commissioner Repay that threatens to jeopardize the operations of the department and the safety of officers and the public."
Sheriff's department officials told the commissioners Wednesday that Martinez is willing to continue negotiating the NCCHS access issue next year if the CHI contract is renewed in the meantime.
But they also noted Martinez has a statutory obligation to care for jail inmates and said the sheriff is fully prepared to do that by unspecified "alternative means" in the absence of a jail medical services contract.
Separately, the commissioners once again denied the sheriff's requests to spend $770,060 in taxpayer funds to purchase a new Lake Michigan patrol boat and to pay $9,504 a month to rent storage space in Crown Point for the sheriff's menagerie of all-terrain vehicles, jet skis, and other law enforcement equipment purchased in recent years.
"It's a poor application of resources when we already have plenty of watercraft," Repay said.
Vincent Balbo, chief of the sheriff's police, said delaying the boat purchase will not persuade the sheriff to give up on the acquisition and the boat's cost is likely to increase by $50,000 to $70,000 next year.