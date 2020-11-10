Lake County jail officers, election workers awarded COVID-19 hazard pay

CROWN POINT — Some Lake County employees on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic soon will receive incentive pay to recognize the unusual circumstances and personal risks they've endured this year.

The Lake County Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to spend a total of $100,000 in taxpayer funds to provide qualifying jail officers a one-time bonus of $500 each.

According to the sheriff's office, jail officers have seen their usual routines upended in the hope of minimizing the spread of the coronavirus among a confined population that usually is in close contact with one another.

It has gone well, for the most part, with the Lake County Jail tallying a maximum of 23 COVID-19 infections at one time, and most of the time the jail has had zero inmates with COVID-19, the sheriff's department said.

Also approved for hazard pay were the men and women who worked at Lake County's early voting and Election Day polling places, as well as individuals who participated in or oversaw ballot processing and counting at the county government center.

The County Council authorized the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration to distribute $195,250 in incentive pay to election workers using the proceeds of an $855,475 grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life.