The Lake County 911 team is now positioned to respond more quickly, comprehensively and effectively when a child’s life may be at stake thanks to the Missing Kids Readiness Program.
Developed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the program promotes best practices for responding to calls of missing, abducted and sexually exploited children, according to a news release.
To meet program requirements, the Lake County 911 team recently worked with NCMEC on their missing child policy to ensure it met the critical elements of NCMEC’s model policy.
Lake County 911 Executive Director Mark Swiderski Jr. attended NCMEC’s classroom training and reported that his staff and front-line supervisors completed the necessary online training required for membership, according to the news release.
Lake County 911 is now the 294th member of the Missing Kids Readiness Program and the fifth in the state of Indiana to achieve status.