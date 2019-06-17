How to help

Lake County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative coordinators Kevin Elkins and Naara Olivero said they welcome input from youths and families and the community. They're also looking to build partnerships with businesses that might be willing to offer jobs to teenagers in the juvenile justice system. Elkins can be reached at kevelk@lakecountyin.org or 219-660-6801. Olivero can be reached at naaoli@lakecountyin.org or 219-660-6819.