Lake County leaders battling over control of tens millions of dollars in annual purchases

CROWN POINT — Oh, it's on.

The Lake County Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to seize control of county purchasing from the Lake County Commissioners, setting off a potential power struggle that eventually could lead to the county suing itself to figure out who is right.

At stake is authority over tens of millions of dollars in annual county spending and contracting that's long been managed by the commissioners, whose two Democrats and one Republican together serve as the county's executive body.

But the Democratic-controlled council, whose seven members are the county's legislative body, believes a forgotten 1981 Indiana law specifically granting the Lake County Council jurisdiction over purchasing and data processing gives it control over those departments.

Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, and Councilman Dave Hamm, D-Hammond, said it's time for the council to take over, especially since the commissioners recently have delayed the purchase or questioned the need for some county spending items, particularly for the sheriff, even though funding for the purchases had been approved by the council.