Lake County makes Juneteenth a paid holiday for county employees

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council is following the federal government's lead by making Juneteenth a paid day off for county government employees.
Juneteenth typically is celebrated June 19 to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. Next year, county workers will get June 20 off for the holiday, since June 19 is a Sunday.
The county council vote to make Juneteenth the 15th annual paid holiday for county government employees was unanimous Tuesday.
Though several council members initially urged alternatives to simply adding another paid day off to the county's holiday calendar.
Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, suggested Juneteenth could replace New Year's Eve as an official county holiday, since most New Year's celebrations occur after usual working hours and New Year's Day also is a county holiday.
On the other hand, Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, recommended the council consider giving employees a floating holiday to use any day of the year in lieu of a day off specifically on Juneteenth.
In the end, however, Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, carried the day by reminding council members of the importance of Juneteenth to African Americans specifically, as well as Lake County residents and Americans generally.
"Just look at the significance of this to a large segment of our county and our community," Brown said. "To finally acknowledge that we were slaves, and we were very slow in getting the information out to the hinterlands that you are now free."
Juneteenth has been celebrated in parts of the country since the 1865 end of the Civil War. Democratic President Joe Biden last year established Juneteenth as a national holiday by signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.
The extra cost of making Juneteenth a paid holiday is minimal since most county government employees normally would be paid anyway for working that day. First responders and other county employees required to work on the holiday will be entitled to extra pay.
The other paid holidays for Lake County government employees are: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents' Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's Eve.
County government workers next year will get Jan. 3 off due to New Year's Day falling on a weekend.