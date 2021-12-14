Lake County makes Juneteenth a paid holiday for county employees

"Just look at the significance of this to a large segment of our county and our community," Brown said. "To finally acknowledge that we were slaves, and we were very slow in getting the information out to the hinterlands that you are now free."

Juneteenth has been celebrated in parts of the country since the 1865 end of the Civil War. Democratic President Joe Biden last year established Juneteenth as a national holiday by signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

The extra cost of making Juneteenth a paid holiday is minimal since most county government employees normally would be paid anyway for working that day. First responders and other county employees required to work on the holiday will be entitled to extra pay.

The other paid holidays for Lake County government employees are: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents' Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's Eve.

County government workers next year will get Jan. 3 off due to New Year's Day falling on a weekend.

