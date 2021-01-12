Lake County Master Gardeners continue scholarship program

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Master Gardeners are continuing their scholarship program for the 2021-22 academic year.

Although the LCMGA has been awarding scholarships for the past 16 years, this will only be the third year scholarship applications will be available through the Crown Point Community Foundation website, and the third year incoming freshmen attending a four-year institution are also eligible to apply.

Scholarships will be awarded to undergraduate college and university students who are residents of Lake County.

In addition to the majors of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture, majors of Forestry, Botany (Horticulture Equivalent), Plant Pathology, Agricultural Education, and Entomology are eligible as well. Other majors that benefit consumer gardening may be considered.

The 2021 application will be available through Feb. 19 through the Crown Point Community Foundation website - www.thecpcf.org/scholarships.html.

The scholarships are funded by donations made to the Lake County Master Gardener Association in support of the annual Plant Sale, Garden Walk, Lake County Fair, and from donations from generous donors, such as the NW Indiana Beekeepers Association.

The Lake County Master Gardeners Association works in cooperation with Purdue Extension-Lake County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.