Lake County may push residents to participate in U.S. Census

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council is considering action to encourage every person living in Indiana's second-most populous county to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census.

Records show, as of Tuesday, 65.6% of Lake County residents already have fulfilled their legal obligation to respond to the once-a-decade national population count, either online at 2020census.gov or by submitting a paper form.

That result is just slightly less than the 66.3% census response rate for Indiana as a whole.

But Lake County is running well behind the 74.4% census response rate for neighboring Porter County, Jasper County (71.4%) and Newton County (67%).

LaPorte County's response rate is 64.8%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

However, within Lake County, there are wide disparities in community response rates, which concerns Lake Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, since the census determines where billions of dollars in federal spending and other resources will be distributed over the next 10 years.

The town of St. John, for example, leads every Indiana municipality with its 85.5% census response rate, followed closely by Dyer at 83.1% and Munster at 81.4%.