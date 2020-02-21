3 Lake County officials involved in crash; 2 still recovering

The police report indicates neither drugs, alcohol, weather or equipment failure contributed to the cause of the accident. The report indicates both Higgs and Brown complained of pain from their injuries, but not Kassens. The police report indicates there were three occupants in Higgs vehicle, but the report only names Higgs and Brown.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fech said the county’s insurance investigator told him the third occupant, Arredondo, wouldn’t be mentioned in the report unless he was injured.

Fech said the accident was reported to the county’s insurance investigator as a routine practice when county employees are injured or involved in accidents while on county business.

Arredondo, the county clerk, has an office in the county courthouse in Hammond. Brown works for Arredondo as a deputy clerk in charge of managing state court electronic data records. Higgs oversees maintenance of the county courthouse.

When asked if Arredondo walked away from his car immediately after the crash, Higgs said, “You’ll have to ask the judge about that.”

Arredondo served as a Lake Superior Court, County Division judge for four years in the 1970s and as Lake Circuit Court judge from 1980 to 2010, when he retired from the bench. Voters elected Arredondo clerk in 2018.