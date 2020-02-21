3 Lake County officials involved in crash; 2 still recovering

HAMMOND — One public official escaped injury, but a former Hammond city councilman and the Gary City Council president are still recovering from a recent traffic accident.
The mishap involved former City councilman Anthony Higgs, City Council President Mike A. Brown and Lake County Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo, according to Higgs, Lake County attorney Matthew Fech and a Hammond police accident report.
Higgs, a maintenance engineer for Lake County commissioners, said Thursday he is at home recovering.
Gary City Councilman Ronald Brewer said Thursday Brown has been absent from common council meetings since the accident. A receptionist for the Gary Common Council said Brown is still under a doctor’s care and unavailable.
Arredondo couldn’t be reached Thursday afternoon at the clerk’s office. He did attend a Lake County elections board meeting early Tuesday.
A Hammond police report indicates the accident happened 1:01 p.m. Jan. 27 at the intersection of Hohman Avenue and Russell Street in downtown Hammond, one block west of the Lake County satellite courthouse.
All three men were occupants of a 2019 black Chevrolet Malibu rental car Higgs was driving eastbound on Russell Street. He was driving through the intersection when a northbound vehicle, a 2010 gray Kia Soul driven by Frona R. Kassens, 78, of Chicago disregarded a red light and struck the rear passenger side of Higgs vehicle.
The police report indicates neither drugs, alcohol, weather or equipment failure contributed to the cause of the accident. The report indicates both Higgs and Brown complained of pain from their injuries, but not Kassens. The police report indicates there were three occupants in Higgs vehicle, but the report only names Higgs and Brown.
Fech said the county’s insurance investigator told him the third occupant, Arredondo, wouldn’t be mentioned in the report unless he was injured.
Fech said the accident was reported to the county’s insurance investigator as a routine practice when county employees are injured or involved in accidents while on county business.
Arredondo, the county clerk, has an office in the county courthouse in Hammond. Brown works for Arredondo as a deputy clerk in charge of managing state court electronic data records. Higgs oversees maintenance of the county courthouse.
When asked if Arredondo walked away from his car immediately after the crash, Higgs said, “You’ll have to ask the judge about that.”
Arredondo served as a Lake Superior Court, County Division judge for four years in the 1970s and as Lake Circuit Court judge from 1980 to 2010, when he retired from the bench. Voters elected Arredondo clerk in 2018.
Higgs served 16 years on the Hammond City Council representing the city’s 3rd District until his defeat in last year’s Democratic primary by Barry Tyler Jr.