Lake County opens drive-thru testing site in Hammond

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be available through Saturday in Hammond, according to the Lake County Health Department.
The county partnered with Methodist Hospitals and Opus Inspection Inc. to offer the testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the emissions testing facility at 1231 E. Gostlin St.
Up to 100 tests will be conducted daily for Lake County residents who have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, chills and loss of smell or taste.
People seeking a test should drive to the testing facility, remain in their vehicles and proceed to the testing booth. Methodist Hospitals clinical staff will conduct the testing.
Patients can retrieve their test results in about 48 hours on the Methodist Hospitals MyChart portal.
"The mission of the Lake County Health Department is to prevent disease and protect the health and well-being of Lake County residents," said Dr. Chandana Vavilala, Lake County's health officer. "Developing this testing effort is one important part of our work to fulfill that mission, and we thank Opus Inspection Inc. and Methodist Hospitals for helping us make it happen."
Methodist Hospitals acting CEO Matt Doyle said the company is proud to be part of the testing effort.
"Improving Lake County residents' access to testing will be important in helping us to bring the county through the pandemic as quickly as possible," Doyle said.
Mike Repay, president of the Lake County Board of Commissioners, said the panel is committed to helping fight the spread of COVID-19.
"We are glad that companies like Opus Inspection and Methodist Hospital stepped up to partner with Lake County and its Health Department to offer this testing," he said.
Meanwhile, the Indiana State Department of Health will continue to operate a drive-thru testing site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at East Chicago Central High School. The testing is being offered for symptomatic people, essential workers and people living with essential workers.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.