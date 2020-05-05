Lake County opens drive-thru testing site in Hammond

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be available through Saturday in Hammond, according to the Lake County Health Department.

The county partnered with Methodist Hospitals and Opus Inspection Inc. to offer the testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the emissions testing facility at 1231 E. Gostlin St.

Up to 100 tests will be conducted daily for Lake County residents who have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, chills and loss of smell or taste.

People seeking a test should drive to the testing facility, remain in their vehicles and proceed to the testing booth. Methodist Hospitals clinical staff will conduct the testing.

Patients can retrieve their test results in about 48 hours on the Methodist Hospitals MyChart portal.

"The mission of the Lake County Health Department is to prevent disease and protect the health and well-being of Lake County residents," said Dr. Chandana Vavilala, Lake County's health officer. "Developing this testing effort is one important part of our work to fulfill that mission, and we thank Opus Inspection Inc. and Methodist Hospitals for helping us make it happen."