Lake County Parks eye land once tagged for immigration detention center

HOBART —The Lake County Parks Department is interested in acquiring property many once speculated could become an immigration detention center.
If Lake County Parks purchases the land owned by The Geo Group, non-motorized trails would be constructed to connect natural areas in the city, said Craig Zandstra, superintendent of planning and natural resources for Lake County Parks.
The land lies along Hobart's western corridor near Robinson Lake and Interstate 65.
The GEO Group, which operates private prisons and detention centers, has owned the property for years, which led to speculation the company was planning an immigration detention center in Hobart.
The potential for such a facility produced strong opposition from many in the community, and the project never materialized.
Zandstra said nature preserves managed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources would be connected to the Oak Savannah Trail and Robinson Lake Park in Hobart if Lake County Parks purchases the property and new trails are created there.
“In addition, the property will be managed as a nature preserve and the native plant communities on site will be enhanced and restored in the coming years,” Zandstra said.
He said upland and wetland habitats would be restored in what is currently a parking lot and entrance drive on the property. The work could improve water quality and help with flood control.
“A new smaller parking lot would be constructed on the north end of the property at the current entrance off 49th Avenue for access to this project site and trail access to preserves north of 49th Avenue,” Zandstra said.
Lake County Parks sought a financial contribution from the Hobart Sanitary/Stormwater District Board for the project, but the panel denied the request.
“Our board determined that there was not an identified concern related to this area, and based on our stormwater master plan, we decided not to financially participate,” said Bob Fulton, the panel's president.
Zandstra said Lake County Parks will seek other funding sources for the project.
“If those sources do not work out, then the property will stay in the private sector,” Zandstra said.
The possible purchase price and when a deal could be completed hasn't been announced.
The GEO Group didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
