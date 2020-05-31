Lake County Parks eye land once tagged for immigration detention center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART —The Lake County Parks Department is interested in acquiring property many once speculated could become an immigration detention center.

If Lake County Parks purchases the land owned by The Geo Group, non-motorized trails would be constructed to connect natural areas in the city, said Craig Zandstra, superintendent of planning and natural resources for Lake County Parks.

The land lies along Hobart's western corridor near Robinson Lake and Interstate 65.

The GEO Group, which operates private prisons and detention centers, has owned the property for years, which led to speculation the company was planning an immigration detention center in Hobart.

The potential for such a facility produced strong opposition from many in the community, and the project never materialized.

Zandstra said nature preserves managed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources would be connected to the Oak Savannah Trail and Robinson Lake Park in Hobart if Lake County Parks purchases the property and new trails are created there.

“In addition, the property will be managed as a nature preserve and the native plant communities on site will be enhanced and restored in the coming years,” Zandstra said.