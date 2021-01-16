Lake County Parks Photo Club keeps shooting during difficult times

Thinking outside the box is nothing new for photographers.

Yet none of the Lake County Parks Photo Club members could have predicted how far outside the box they would have to think this past year to continue doing what they love.

The mission of the club has been to allow members to meet like-minded people, share information, mentor newer members and provide photographs to the Lake County Parks for publicity.

During a pandemic, however, collaboration can be tricky at best, and at times, impossible.

The group adapted, says Dyan Leto of Lake County Parks, which hosts the club. Leto, the historic building manager at Deep River County Park, says prior to the pandemic, the club met once a month at the park’s visitor center and gathered throughout the year for photo shoots.

“The small park building was not a realistic meeting choice once the pandemic hit, and while the April and May meetings were cancelled, the club did not want to call it quits or move online,” he said.