Lake County Parks Photo Club keeps shooting during difficult times

Thinking outside the box is nothing new for photographers.
Yet none of the Lake County Parks Photo Club members could have predicted how far outside the box they would have to think this past year to continue doing what they love.
The mission of the club has been to allow members to meet like-minded people, share information, mentor newer members and provide photographs to the Lake County Parks for publicity.
During a pandemic, however, collaboration can be tricky at best, and at times, impossible.
The group adapted, says Dyan Leto of Lake County Parks, which hosts the club. Leto, the historic building manager at Deep River County Park, says prior to the pandemic, the club met once a month at the park’s visitor center and gathered throughout the year for photo shoots.
“The small park building was not a realistic meeting choice once the pandemic hit, and while the April and May meetings were cancelled, the club did not want to call it quits or move online,” he said.
Club members moved the meetings outdoors at Deep River, and once the weather turned cold, the club moved indoors to the banquet hall at Turkey Creek Golf Course in Merrillville. The banquet hall has room for up to 200 people, allowing the photo club plenty of space to spread out and maintain distance.
Typically, 20 masked participants attend, club leader Harry deCourcy said.
While the moves may have come out of necessity, they also offered a way for club members to see the parks that they loved in a different light, deCourcy says.
“The outdoor photo shoots have provided an opportunity for club members to show the parks in different conditions,” the Merrillville resident said. “The December meeting was a chance to photograph the decorated mill at night. Night photography was a new experience for many members and the results showed the park in a way most people never see.”
The change in physical space also forced a change in how the meetings were run that then impacted the quality of constructive critiques members received of their work.
“Rather than use a projector to share and display images, photos now had to be printed in advance to share with the group,” Leto said.
Stepping away from the projector and viewing physical copies of printed photos better allowed members to view one another’s work, since the projector at times distorted a photo’s color or quality, Leto said.
The group also expanded its Facebook presence, deCourcy says, allowing those who didn’t feel comfortable meeting in person to continue being a part of the group.
“We had always had a private page, which few people posted to,” he said. “Facebook gave the folks who were still unsure about joining groups a way to share information and their pictures.”
The annual Christmas dinner, normally held at an area restaurant, became a Christmas photo shoot at Deep River County Park.
“It kept everyone safe and members then donated pictures taken at the photo shoot to the parks,” Leto said. “We love using these photos for marketing materials, on media outlets and having them for historic purposes.”
The benefits of keeping a club such as the Lake County Parks Photo Club going, even through these challenges, are long-term, he said.
“The parks department has been around for more than 50 years, so it’s really a benefit to have the club helping to document it along the way,” Leto said.
Those wanting to catch a glimpse at what club members have captured through their lenses can head to the Crown Point Community Library this spring, where members’ photographs will be on display in May, deCourcy said.
Club meetings are currently held at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month at Turkey Creek County Golf Course. The club is free to join.