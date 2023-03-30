CROWN POINT — Spring is in the air and Lake County property tax bills are in the mail.

Lake Treasurer John Petalas said his office has delivered its first batch of tax bill notices to the U.S. Postal Service.

“They will probably start arriving at homes next week,” Petalas said.

He said the amount of taxes due this year will likely be higher in south suburban communities where real estate is in high demand or school districts where voters have approved referendums to increase tax rates.

This year’s taxes can be paid in two installments. The first is due May 10. The second installment will be due in early November.

Petalas said property owners can bring their bills to his main office on the second floor of A Building at the Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point or either of his satellite offices at 400 Broadway, Gary or 232 Russell St., Hammond.

His offices are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Petalas said his offices will have extended hours from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 10 only.

He said property owners who have questions or want to challenge their latest bills are encouraged to call or visit his offices well before the May 10 deadline.

He said long waits can be expected for those calling or visiting his offices in the days leading up to the May 10 deadline.

Those who do not have any questions about their bills, also can pay at any branch offices of: Centier Bank, DeMotte State Bank, Plank Trail Community Bank, First Financial Bank, First Merchant Bank, Old National Bank, Horizon Bank, People’s Bank and the Indiana branches of Tech Credit Union.

Credit card payments are accepted at the Treasurer’s offices or online at the Treasurer’s web page at www.lakecountyin.org.