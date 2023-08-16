CROWN POINT — Lake County is opting in to a new program aimed at improving the overall health of Hoosiers by significantly increasing state funding for local public health services.

On Wednesday, the three-member Lake County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution making the Lake County Health Department, along with the city health departments in Gary and East Chicago, eligible for Health First Indiana funding.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, Lake County and the two municipal health departments are poised to receive through the program a total of approximately $6 million in the current budget year, and $12 million or more next year.

In comparison, the state paid just $190,453 a year to Lake County under the previous aid program for local public health agencies.

The extra money comes with some strings attached. The health departments must spend a majority of it on so-called "core public health services," including disease prevention, tobacco cessation, maternal and child health, chronic illness reduction, sexually transmitted infections testing, childhood lead screening, health education and access to vaccinations, among others.

The health departments also must track how each dollar is spent and the impact the money has on health outcomes; regularly report the results to the state, local elected officials and the general public; and maintain local government funding for public health services at least at the same level as prior to the infusion of extra state dollars.

Matt Fech, attorney for the Lake County Commissioners, said the health departments in Lake County already offer the required core public health services, and the additional state funding will go toward greatly enhancing those programs.

"It's a substantial sum of money that Lake County will be receiving," Fech said.

Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, noted the health department also is not just getting a pile of cash. It must plan in advance for how to spend the money and follow-up the next year with details on actual spending and results.

"Hopefully this will encourage our health department to be a little bit more transparent and to justify these expenses," Tippy said.

Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, expressed concern about all the "red tape" associated with the extra funding. But he and Commissioner Kyle Allen Sr., D-Gary, agreed it's worth leaping the hurdles to obtain additional resources for Lake County.

"The state of Indiana, the state Legislature, does what they do, the way they do it, for whatever reasons," Repay said. "But it's better to have the red tape than to not have the money. So we will accept the red tape of the Legislature of the state of Indiana, and we will allow our county health department, and our two city health departments, to provide the services that they need to do."

Expanding local public health funding following the COVID-19 pandemic was a top legislative priority this year for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The legislation implementing the governor's vision, Senate Enrolled Act 4, was shepherded through the Republican-controlled House and Senate by state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso.

