CROWN POINT — A multi-year project focused on improving the accuracy and accessibility of documents maintained by the Lake County recorder, such as property deeds, mortgages, subdivision plats and military discharges, is about to get a big funding boost.

The Lake County Council signaled Thursday its intent to take advantage of a new state law permitting a one-time reallocation of funds within the recorder's office to support record-keeping upgrades.

Specifically, Senate Enrolled Act 65 authorized Indiana counties to determine if the elected officials training fund maintained by the county recorder has more money than needed for training purposes, and to transfer any excess to the records perpetuation fund.

The Lake County Council has determined it safely can take $700,000 from the approximately $800,000 currently deposited in the elected officials training fund and put it to better use imaging, indexing and verifying the accuracy of documents held by the recorder.

"It will solely be used for our backlog project that we've been working on for almost two years now. It will help continue that project. It will help to speed that project up. It's covering about 5 million documents from 1969 to 2020," said Recorder Gina Pimentel.

Indiana statues require county recorders collect a variety of fees for filing official documents and to deposit $1 from those fees in an elected officials training fund each time certain documents are recorded.

Pimentel explained her office takes in about $6,000 a month for the elected officials training fund in a slow month, and so far this year there's only been about $6,000 spent from the fund for training purposes — leading to the large surplus in the account.

Prior to the law change, the money in the training fund only could be used to provide training, including travel, lodging and related expenses, to newly elected county officials or to officeholders whose positions include specific training requirements.

Pimentel said she's confident keeping $100,000 in the fund, along with the $6,000 or more that will be added to it in subsequent months, will more than meet the training needs of Lake County elected officials for the foreseeable future.

In fact, she expects another transfer from the training fund to the records perpetuation fund may be needed at some point in years to come so the training money isn't just sitting there unused while other recorders' office needs go unmet.

A second transfer would require another law change be approved by the Indiana General Assembly, since the statute enacted this year only gives leaders of the state's 92 counties until Dec. 31, 2023, to make a one-time funding shift.

That's not out of the question, however, given the ease with which the legislation moved through the House and Senate, winning unanimous approval by both chambers and earning the signature of Republican Gov. Eric Hoclomb.

Its sponsors included state Sens. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell; and Dan Dernulc, R-Highland; and state Reps. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point; Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and Mike Andrade, D-Munster.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that took effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine