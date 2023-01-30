Lake County Republicans caucus in new chairman

MERRILLVILLE — Lake County Councilman Randy Niemeyer has been selected as the new chairman of the Lake County Republican Party.

Niemeyer, who previously served as president of the Cedar Lake Town Council, was chosen to serve as chairman during a Sunday caucus held at the Croatian Center in Merrillville. Niemeyer said he won with just over 80% of the vote after one round of voting in a caucus that included Jeff Rosignol, of Highland, and Charles Kortokrax, of Cedar Lake.

Niemeyer replaced longtime Lake County Republican Chairman Dan Dernulc. A former Lake County councilman, Dernulc was elected to the Indiana Senate in November.

"It’s time for somebody else to take it over. Ten years is a long time to be at the helm," Dernulc said when he announced his plans to resign as chairman. “We’ve made a lot of inroads. The Democratic straight-party voting is down quite a bit from 2018. Straight-party Republican voting is up.”

Niemeyer said he has also noticed a change, noting that communities like Highland, Munster and Dyer now have majority-Republican town councils. With the spring primary election just three months away, Niemeyer said, he is already working to get more Republicans on the ballot. One of his first acts was to certify a few new Republican candidates who had only voted in one prior Republican primary. Niemeyer said every ballot has to have solid Republican candidates on it to ensure good voter turnout.

“Looking at the midterm results from last year and researching every precinct in Lake County, I saw a real lack of engagement among Republican voters," Niemeyer explained.

In Lake County, which has been a Democratic stronghold, Niemeyer said Republican residents can sometimes feel like their votes have little impact. He said the Republican Party must identify and train talented candidates to generate "excitement among our voters."

Niemeyer's plan for the party involves supporting local GOP organizations, getting more Republicans on the ballot in traditionally Democratic cities like Gary and Hammond, and connecting newer candidates with experienced political mentors. With Friday being the last day to file for the spring primary, Niemeyer said he expects there will be more Republicans on the ballot by the end of the week.

“I’m pretty hopeful that we’re going to see a lot more competition than we’ve seen in the past," Niemeyer said. “I know that we're not going to change the numbers in one election. ... It will have to happen incrementally."

