Lake County residents invited to craft new districts for council, commissioners

Lake County residents looking for something different to do over the Thanksgiving holiday might want to try their hand at drawing new district boundaries for the county council and county commissioners.

Every 10 years, following the U.S. Census, the districts for the county's three-member executive and seven-member legislative branches must be redrawn to account for population shifts and to ensure a nearly equal number of inhabitants are living in each type of district.

The census found Lake County remains the second-most populous in the Hoosier State with 498,700 inhabitants, an increase of 2,695, or 0.5%, compared to 2010.

But census data also show within the county residents generally are moving out of the northern cities of Hammond, East Chicago and Gary, and into growing communities toward the south, including St. John, Cedar Lake, Crown Point and Winfield.

Lake County is unique when it comes to redistricting because state law for decades has required the redistricting process be managed by the Indiana Election Commission based in Indianapolis, instead of by the county commissioners.