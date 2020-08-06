You are the owner of this article.
Lake County rewriting tax sale rules following bidding scandal
Lake County rewriting tax sale rules following bidding scandal

Lake County Government Center

The Lake County Government Center is shown.

 Marc Chase

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council is poised to revamp the county's tax sale rules and procedures following an investigation by The Times that uncovered alleged improper bidding and deceptive real estate practices.

If the proposed ordinance is adopted by the council Tuesday, tax sale bidders will be required to certify they, either as an individual or business entity, do not have any unpaid property taxes in any Indiana county, including Lake, or an open bankruptcy proceeding.

Bidders will be explicitly prohibited from bidding "on behalf of" or "at the direction of" any other person or entity, and must pay for tax sale certificates won at the auction on their own behalf.

The Lake County tax sale is an auction of properties for which owners are behind on tax payments, allowing the county to recoup otherwise lost revenue and potentially enabling winning bidders to take ownership of the properties.

According to the proposed ordinance, any person who bids on behalf of a person owing delinquent property taxes is committing fraud, and the county auditor will be empowered to vacate any winning bids by that person and ban the person from future tax sales.

To further prevent proxy bidding, the new rules require all tax documents be printed only with the name of the person who registers to bid at the tax sale, and all documents only can be picked by that person or their legal counsel.

Any attempt to subsequently assign a tax sale certificate to a person who is delinquent on their property taxes, or otherwise ineligible to bid, shall be deemed null and void and result in the purchaser and assignee both being banned from future tax sales, the rules say.

In addition, winning tax sale bidders will be required to prove their notification and title search expenses to the the county auditor to qualify for reimbursement, and bidders must refrain from entering the tax sale premises, or harassing any resident, until a tax deed is issued by the court and recorded.

The rule changes follow the controversial 2019 tax sale where Thomas Wisniewski, a serially tax-delinquent real estate speculator, and other straw buyers allegedly purchased more than 500 property tax certificates on behalf of Broadway Logistics Complex.

State law should have barred Wisniewski from participating in the tax sale because he allegedly owed $208,000 in back taxes to the county.

In April, the Indiana attorney general filed a civil lawsuit against Wisniewski claiming he engaged in deceptive real estate practices and was operating without a license.

The Indiana Real Estate Commission also filed a cease-and-desist order against Wisniewski’s firm — Connect The Dots — demanding the firm stop practicing real estate without a license.

Court transcripts suggest the FBI is investigating Wisniewski and his associates in connection with the alleged tax sale scheme.

Following the 2019 tax sale, the Lake County auditor's office filed hundreds of objections to Broadway Logistics' bids.

That case still is pending at the Lake Circuit Court.

Download PDF Proposed Lake County tax sale rule changes
