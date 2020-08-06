Lake County rewriting tax sale rules following bidding scandal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council is poised to revamp the county's tax sale rules and procedures following an investigation by The Times that uncovered alleged improper bidding and deceptive real estate practices.

If the proposed ordinance is adopted by the council Tuesday, tax sale bidders will be required to certify they, either as an individual or business entity, do not have any unpaid property taxes in any Indiana county, including Lake, or an open bankruptcy proceeding.

Bidders will be explicitly prohibited from bidding "on behalf of" or "at the direction of" any other person or entity, and must pay for tax sale certificates won at the auction on their own behalf.

The Lake County tax sale is an auction of properties for which owners are behind on tax payments, allowing the county to recoup otherwise lost revenue and potentially enabling winning bidders to take ownership of the properties.

According to the proposed ordinance, any person who bids on behalf of a person owing delinquent property taxes is committing fraud, and the county auditor will be empowered to vacate any winning bids by that person and ban the person from future tax sales.