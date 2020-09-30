Lake County Salvation Army awarded grant for pandemic assistance

The Salvation Army of Lake County has been awarded a $360,000 grant from Lake Area United Way to help provide emergency assistance to Lake County residents who are impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will go to individuals and families who seek assistance with rent and mortgage payments, and utility bills. The LAUW grant will also help The Salvation Army’s three corps community centers in Lake County increase capacity to help the growing numbers of residents requesting assistance during a time of unprecedented need.

“Many who had lost their jobs during the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic are now out of resources to pay their rent and utilities,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “We are seeing growing numbers of households whose rent hasn’t been paid in three months or more, and utility bills ranging from $2,000 to $3,000. We are so grateful to the Lake Area United Way for being outstanding partners in the fight to help people survive this pandemic.”