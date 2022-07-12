Lake County seeking gun violence remedies

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to establish a committee to investigate and evaluate potential policies for combating gun violence.

The committee, comprised of Councilman Charlie Brown, D-Gary, and Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, has no authority to limit or prohibit access to legal firearms.

Indeed, Indiana law generally preempts the county council, and all local governments, from enacting any gun-related ordinance that's more stringent than the policies adopted by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Nevertheless, Brown and Cid said that in the wake of Independence Day mass shootings in Gary and Highland Park, Illinois, as well as the May 24 massacre at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, something needs to be done about gun violence in Northwest Indiana, and across the country, particularly the prevalence of AR-15s that Brown described as "weapons of war."

"I would like us just to research what we can do as a council to minimize the gun violence in Lake County," Brown said. "Granted, the Indiana General Assembly has tied our hands in what we can do. But I'm one that does not believe in giving up, and I know that there is some kind of opening, or something that we can do, to minimize the multiple deaths and injuries."

"I think we should at least indicate to our constituents that we are looking at that, and we will attempt to do as much as we can, legally, about this issue of AR-15 type weapons," he added.

Cid said she recognizes the gun rights protections afforded by the Second Amendment. At the same time, she said, there's something seriously wrong when children no longer can go to school or a parade without potentially being torn apart by bullets and never making it home.

"There has to be some solution, even if it's minor," Cid said. "I don't understand it. The law was just changed to say women don't have certain rights with their bodies — to save the unborn. Yet, what are we doing to save the ones that are here right now?"

"I just want to save these children's lives, and other people's lives, so they don't have to fear going to an event. We have to get some of these guns off the street. It's ridiculous."

Neither of the two Republicans on the seven-member council opposed creating a gun violence prevention committee.

In fact, Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a candidate for Indiana Senate, said he looks forward to seeing the results.

"I'm absolutely willing to listen to what comes out. But we have issues as it relates to our constitutional rights, and I don't want to pass something and it's moot," Dernulc said.

Michael Lee, a National Rifle Association advocate from Lowell, objected to the council forming the committee and particularly to Brown describing certain firearms as weapons of war. Lee said lawful gun owners "don't take target shooting at children."

The council's gun violence prevention effort is supported by the Interfaith Action Network, whose members said they hope more council members choose to participate in the committee process and follow through with legislative action.