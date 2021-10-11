Lake County separation of powers dispute headed to appeals court

The Lake County Commissioners soon will file their arguments in an appeal of a Lake Superior Court ruling authorizing the Lake County Council to take control of the county's purchasing and data processing departments.
Lake Superior Judge John Sedia in July affirmed his April 16 decision permitting the transfer of both departments to the Lake County Council, based on a 1981 state law allowing the council to take over purchasing and data processing from the commissioners even though it waited until 2020 to do so.
At the same time, Sedia agreed with the commissioners his ruling should not go into effect until the commissioners had an opportunity to seek review of his decision by the Indiana Court of Appeals — a process that could take a year or more.
The commissioners' notice of appeal, filed Aug. 20, started the clock on that process.
In the weeks and months ahead, lawyers for the commissioners and the council each will file written arguments with the Court of Appeals addressing the legal questions at issue, and they also may be invited to present oral arguments to a three-judge appellate panel.
That panel ultimately will evaluate the written arguments, any oral arguments, the trial transcript and the law to reach a decision in the case.
A final ruling by the Court of Appeals still can be further appealed to the Indiana Supreme Court — the highest legal body in the state court system.
The commissioners previously claimed in court documents that Sedia erred by failing to recognize that authority over county purchasing must rest solely with the commissioners because Indiana law specifies only the commissioners have the power to enter into contracts.
Moreover, a court ruling allowing the Lake County Council to both appropriate county funds and control the purchases made with the money, in effect, establishes a new form of local government in Indiana, which is a power reserved to the General Assembly under the Indiana Constitution, the commissioners said.
Sedia was unpersuaded by those claims. He said the commissioners' argument that separation of powers principles bar the department transfers came too late to be considered by the court and cannot be the basis for overturning his prior decision or an appeal.
The purchasing dispute originated in part with the council objecting to the commissioners repeatedly declining to award contracts to buy costly law enforcement equipment requested by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., despite the council appropriating the money needed for the purchases.
The sheriff is likely to find smoother sailing for his requests going forward if the council ends up in charge of both allocating county funds and spending them.
Though even the council recently reacted skeptically when Martinez requested $770,060 to purchase a new Lake Michigan patrol and rescue boat. The sheriff already operates two boats on Lake Michigan.
Ultimately, the council last month agreed to appropriate county tax dollars for the new boat after the sheriff provided council members more information about why it's needed and how it will be used.