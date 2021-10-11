Lake County separation of powers dispute headed to appeals court

The Lake County Commissioners soon will file their arguments in an appeal of a Lake Superior Court ruling authorizing the Lake County Council to take control of the county's purchasing and data processing departments.

Lake Superior Judge John Sedia in July affirmed his April 16 decision permitting the transfer of both departments to the Lake County Council, based on a 1981 state law allowing the council to take over purchasing and data processing from the commissioners even though it waited until 2020 to do so.

At the same time, Sedia agreed with the commissioners his ruling should not go into effect until the commissioners had an opportunity to seek review of his decision by the Indiana Court of Appeals — a process that could take a year or more.

The commissioners' notice of appeal, filed Aug. 20, started the clock on that process.

In the weeks and months ahead, lawyers for the commissioners and the council each will file written arguments with the Court of Appeals addressing the legal questions at issue, and they also may be invited to present oral arguments to a three-judge appellate panel.

That panel ultimately will evaluate the written arguments, any oral arguments, the trial transcript and the law to reach a decision in the case.