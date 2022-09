Lake County sheriff debuts new badges to raise awareness for suicide prevention

Suicide prevention badge Purple and teal are colors representative of suicide prevention awareness.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department will showcase support for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with purple and teal badges, colors symbolic of suicide prevention, the department announced Wednesday.

"We hope the badges initiate a healthy dialogue about personal wellness, mental health and ways we can all prevent suicide," Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr said.

September 4 through 10 is National Suicide Prevention Week.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Police Assisted Recovery Initiative, or PARI, provides resources to help families and individuals with addiction, depression, suicidal thoughts and effects of abuse. Two qualified mental health professionals help provide pathways to recovery for members of the public in crisis. PARI staff can be reached at 219-755-3405.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offers a wealth of information, events, tools and resources to help save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can also call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or texting the word TALK to 741741.