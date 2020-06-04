Lake County Sheriff encourages demonstrators to coordinate with officials

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said authorities are constantly monitoring information of possible looting or violent activity.

Martinez thanked residents for their support as police worked to allow people’s First Amendment right to peacefully protest.

“What we have recently experienced is that a great majority of people who gathered did so in an organized and peaceful fashion,” Martinez said in a Facebook post. “They were exercising their right to speak out against the kinds of inequity and injustice that hurt us all. The horrific acts which led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis cannot be tolerated.”

Martinez said over the past weekend, police saw lawful demonstrations end well with attendees leaving safely and without issue. However, he said people intending to be violent lingered, throwing rocks and bottles at officers and shattering store windows.

“It forced our officers to move in and take action to protect lives and property, and to stop the threat of violence in our community,” Martinez said. “Let me be clear. The goal of the disruptive group was to take advantage of the pain emanating from the George Floyd event and to wreak havoc. It is unfortunate that peaceful, lawful protest activity has been overshadowed, to some degree, by violence and by the fear of violent acts.”