Lake County Sheriff encourages demonstrators to coordinate with officials

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said authorities are constantly monitoring information of possible looting or violent activity.
Martinez thanked residents for their support as police worked to allow people’s First Amendment right to peacefully protest.
“What we have recently experienced is that a great majority of people who gathered did so in an organized and peaceful fashion,” Martinez said in a Facebook post. “They were exercising their right to speak out against the kinds of inequity and injustice that hurt us all. The horrific acts which led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis cannot be tolerated.”
Martinez said over the past weekend, police saw lawful demonstrations end well with attendees leaving safely and without issue. However, he said people intending to be violent lingered, throwing rocks and bottles at officers and shattering store windows.
“It forced our officers to move in and take action to protect lives and property, and to stop the threat of violence in our community,” Martinez said. “Let me be clear. The goal of the disruptive group was to take advantage of the pain emanating from the George Floyd event and to wreak havoc. It is unfortunate that peaceful, lawful protest activity has been overshadowed, to some degree, by violence and by the fear of violent acts.”
The sheriff said police are persistently reviewing and analyzing information about potential looting and other violent activity. County police receive training, education and resources to prepare for such occurrences.
“I encourage people who seek to organize peaceful demonstrations to communicate with local cities and towns, and to coordinate with the elected officials there to plan for those activities,” Martinez said. “Nonviolent protest is an important way people can convey their messages. We will do all we can to support law-abiding citizens who wish to participate in peaceful assemblies. We will also monitor trends and continue to gather intelligence on the potential for civil unrest.”
