Lake County Sheriff issues holiday eviction moratorium

Evictions in Lake County will, once again, be paused around the holidays.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. issued a holiday eviction moratorium, which is effective Dec. 5 through Jan. 9, according to a release from Cmdr. Lessie Smith of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Civil Division.

The Sheriff's Department will continue to serve and post eviction notices per Lake County Court order during the moratorium, but officers will not physically evict anyone.

The last day officers will assist in evictions will be Dec. 2.