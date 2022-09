Lake County sheriff reports increase in abandoned animals outside shelter

LC Animal Control & Adoption unattended pup A dog sits in the Lake County Sheriff's Animal Control and Adoption Center after being left unattended in the parking lot Tuesday.

CROWN POINT — Residents are abandoning their pets outside the Lake County Sheriff's Office Animal Control and Adoption Center, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

Seven pets have been left unattended throughout the last week and a half, police said.

"People who abandon them put them at risk of attack by predators, wandering into traffic or getting hurt or killed in various other ways," Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Surveillance captured a female subject who left two cats in a small crate outside the building at 7:25 a.m. Thursday, and a male subject who left a dog in the parking lot at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. The dog was found to have medical issues.

The department said anyone who would like to surrender a pet at the facility must speak with a staff member first. Individuals can go to the facility or call staff at 219-769-7016.