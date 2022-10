Lake County Sheriff 's Department adopts Project Lifesaver program

Project Lifesaver bracelet Participants in the Project Lifesaver program wear a bracelet, above, which allows their location to be tracked with special search equipment,…

LAKE COUNTY — Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. on Friday announced a new program targeted at keeping the county's most vulnerable populations safe.

The program, titled Project Lifesaver, uses radio technology to track people with autism and individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other cognitive disorders that may cause them to wander, according to Martinez. Participants wear a bracelet around their wrist or ankle that allows their location to be tracked with special search equipment.

To enroll, individuals must have a medical diagnosis of a condition interfering with decision-making ability, Martinez said. Eligible participants must also require 24-hour, one-on-one care. Participants pay a one-time transmitter cost of $300 and a fee of $25 per month to cover the cost of replacing the battery, transmitter band and tester.

“I’m pleased to announce that the Sheriff’s Department will find community resource funding to cover the $300 transmitter for at-risk individuals who cannot afford that cost,” Martinez said. “Almost four thousand people have been saved by Project Lifesaver so far. This technology has a proven record of locating loved ones in minutes or hours instead of days. And unlike GPS locators, Project Lifesaver is not affected by weather.”

The Project Lifesaver program, which was started in 1999 in Chesapeake, Virginia, by a nonprofit international organization, has been implemented in a number of area jurisdictions such as Winfield, Crown Point, Schererville, Lowell, Lake Station, Hobart and the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

To enroll or receive more information, call the Lake County Sheriff’s Department at 219-755-3400 or 219-755-3193 and ask to speak with the Project Lifesaver representative.