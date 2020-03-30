Lake County Sheriff's Department offers help for Hoosiers struggling with addiction

CROWN POINT — A new task force at the Lake County Sheriff's Department will allow those struggling with addiction to seek help without fear of being arrested and address other needs in the community.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is partnering with the national Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, or PAARI, to implement a program to help residents recover from drug and alcohol addiction.

The sheriff's PAARI task force allows anyone to turn in drugs and paraphernalia without fear of arrest and obtain referrals for treatment, police said.

The task force also will address mental health and social services needs.

"I recognize the importance of combating the overdose crisis facing our community in a way that can provide positive outcomes for those suffering from substance addiction,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

Other Region departments that have partnered with PAARI include the Crown Point, Griffith, Highland, LaPorte city, LaPorte county, Michigan City, Munster, Portage police departments. The Schererville Police Department offers a similar program in partnership with Heartland Recovery Center in Lowell.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}