Lake County Sheriff's Department offers help for Hoosiers struggling with addiction

CROWN POINT — A new task force at the Lake County Sheriff's Department will allow those struggling with addiction to seek help without fear of being arrested and address other needs in the community.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is partnering with the national Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, or PAARI, to implement a program to help residents recover from drug and alcohol addiction.
The sheriff's PAARI task force allows anyone to turn in drugs and paraphernalia without fear of arrest and obtain referrals for treatment, police said.
The task force also will address mental health and social services needs.
"I recognize the importance of combating the overdose crisis facing our community in a way that can provide positive outcomes for those suffering from substance addiction,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
Other Region departments that have partnered with PAARI include the Crown Point, Griffith, Highland, LaPorte city, LaPorte county, Michigan City, Munster, Portage police departments. The Schererville Police Department offers a similar program in partnership with Heartland Recovery Center in Lowell.
Martinez said he thinks the Lake County Sheriff's Department is the only agency to start a task force.
The task force will provide support to people who voluntarily enter the program for a minimum of six months, according to a news release. Police officers can refer individuals and families that may benefit from working with the task force.
"While dealing with the opioid crisis and overdose deaths, my goal is to help individuals suffering with a whole range of issues to get counseling and other assistance before they commit crimes," Martinez said.
The task force also can help with elderly people who need services; domestic violence cases; victims of violent crimes; mental illness in cases where the person does not require immediate, emergency care; shelter/food; behavioral health services; referrals to community resources; and short-term counseling.
For information, call task force counselor Kristin Huseman or Detective Neko Zairis at 219-755-3405.
