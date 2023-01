Lake County sheriff warns of door-to-door robbery scam

LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is alerting the public about a scam where one suspect attempts to lure residents outside or distract them while another suspect breaks into the home to commit a robbery.

According to a Monday news release from the sheriff's department, during the latest incident, a suspect knocked on the front door of a home in St. John and told the resident he and his family had performed repairs at the property many years ago. The suspect asked the resident for permission to install a sign advertising his business. He then asked the homeowner to come outside and indicate where his property line was for placement of the sign. The homeowner grew suspicious and closed his front door.

The suspect left; however, about 10 minutes later, a second man arrived claiming to be a town representative checking the water quality of homes in the area, according to the news release. When the resident refused to allow the man to enter his home, he said he needed to call a "supervisor" to ask what to do. After allegedly making the call on his cell phone, he asked the resident if he could borrow a pencil so he could write his information down. The resident refused and closed his door.

The resident called his son who came to the home and found that a door on the garage appeared to have been forced open. A screwdriver was found on the ground nearby.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department offered several tips to avoid the scam:

Verify whether you know the person on your doorstep. If you don’t recognize them, use extra caution and don’t open the door.

Make sure all entries to the home are locked. Suspects often work in pairs and will try several ways to access the home.

Beware of people who say they are from municipal government or a utility company. These agencies typically warn consumers that they do not show up unannounced.

Watch out for the “high-pressure” approach. Suspects often attempt to rush the homeowner or ask a lot of questions to confuse or intimidate the homeowner. When a homeowner refuses to talk to them, they may insist on continuing the conversation.

Be cautious about people offering door-to-door home repairs. In many cases the offer is simply the first stage of a fraud or robbery.

If you suspect strangers are pulling a scam, call 911 immediately.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Aysha Gridiron Samantha Peterson Dujuan Hoskins Onyx Medina Robert Williams Aveon Wilson Scott Strickler Taria Ballout Michael Canty Jose Perez Jr. Charles Taylor Damian Bannister Henry Huff Ryan Herrera Myesha Johnson John Slivka Lamont Harris Jr. David Jackson Marcos Perez Jr. Cameron Sweeney Kasaandra Davis Elzie Hill Jr. Joel Benain Artis Kemp Zachary Carr Cenaida Martinez Jesus Hernandez Jr. William Qualls Jr. Christopher Monroe Jr. Jared Smithey Colleen Milakovich Steven Swiatek Tyree Jackson Lauren Babcock Daniel Misewicz Christy Leh William Campbell Jr. Damone Howard Jr. Keith Donovan Patrick Sons William Emard Joseph Mullon Kevin Roark Justin Maynard Michael Reyes Michael Boyd II Martin Martinez Cristina Izquierdo Curtis Perry Jr. Morquecho Perez Montrail Thomas Kristian Vranjes Getika Cox Roy Adkisson Nashiyla Patterson Michael Falls Jr. Gregory Brown Antonio McClay Lena Giboyeaux Emilio Gamez Victor Roman Quezada Natasha Viverette Wayne McNair Camilo Arce Jr. Seth Smit Mohammad Satti Maria Correa-Cruz Robert Walker Christopher Most Ebony Edwards Rabert Pilat Daija Griffin Joshua Davis Dominic Guttillo Jr. Nurldon Green III Richard Wabi Keith Owens Antoine Whiting Diana Dobosz Allen Nawrocki Antonio Willis Rajai Waller Brandon Kimberling Marquise Thompson Curtis Hicks Joshua Dupree Jacklyn Helton Michael Galvan Lamond Kelley Sr. Jesus Rios Jr. James Harris Jr. Sammantha Sims Earl Ryan Jr. Timothy Gatewood Gianina Ballerini Brian Donoho Anthony Paglis Willie Parker Steven Wallace Daniel Williams Edwin Perez Jaleel Spencer Eriyon Lott Mitchell Konchar Brian Hollaway Alfonso Borucki Sidney Rodgers Jr. Jeffery Glennon