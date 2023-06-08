CROWN POINT — Understaffed Lake County public safety services are preparing to shift money in their budgets to cover larger than expected employee overtime expenses.

The Lake County Council is set to approve the transfers Tuesday after department leaders explained the situation — a familiar one to many Region employers — during the council's Thursday study session.

At the Lake County Jail, Warden Todd Wasmer said he's 56 correctional officers short of the 222 authorized for the facility that's capable of housing about 1,040 inmates but generally locks up about 800 a night.

He's asking the council to move $850,000 from the jail's protective services line item to overtime ($800,000) and furniture and fixtures ($50,000), so he can pay the officers taking on extra work in the absence of additional colleagues and replace some needed equipment.

"With the amount of overtime that we're paying to cover all of our mandatory posts, we need that moved down from what we would pay staff to the overtime," Wasmer said.

The 56 open posts at the jail actually are an increase compared to last year when the jail was about 47 correctional officers short of full strength.

Wasmer said council action to hike starting pay to $50,000 a year, with generous county benefits, has attracted more applicants, but many turn out to be "not viable candidates" and maybe or three or four get hired of every 100 people expressing interest in the job.

"It's just a rough process," he said. "It's a nationwide issue that no one can seem to find the answers for."

Councilman Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, said he believes the impact of the jail staffing shortage could be minimized, and less overtime required, if the sheriff and prosecutor would work together to get nonviolent inmates awaiting trial put on electronic monitoring instead of just sitting in the jail.

"If we could take 100 people out of jail that are nonviolent and put them on the bracelets, that's a step, I think, in the right direction," Bilski said.

Other council members expressed interest in implementing electronic or biometric timekeeping devices at the jail to ensure correctional officers are working all the regular and overtime hours they're currently reporting on paper time sheets.

The overtime funding transfer is smaller at the Lake County 911 center. But the ask is similar — shifting $475,000 designated for regular employees to pay overtime to staffers doing extra work stemming from about 20 vacant posts at the 24-hour emergency response facility.

Director Mark Swiderski told the county council his department also is actively recruiting new workers wherever it can, including high schools, since 911 telecommunicators only have to be 18 years old instead of 21 like corrections and police officers.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail April Wright Fallon Stone Kecelyn Sydner Hilario Torres Jr. Shawn Washington Steven Petrisko Roosevelt Pickett Jr. Andre Patterson Kenneth Mack Jr. Rachel McKinney Patrick Noonan Bradley Kelly Jason Howard Tena Johnson Leslie Hawkins Chanel Copeland Tameera Dillon Elvee Evans III Totianna Gaston Olivia Blakeley Steven Bogner Kristina Bohn Tammy Berry Christopher Arroyo Melvin Pumphrey III Dakota Robinson Michael Sullivan Shauntwain Johnson Karley Jensen Cali Huerta Cindy Irons Jack Hampton John Huber Chauncey Hackett Jr. Antwon Butler Aundra Butler