Lake County sues firm for $415,000 for LED lights never delivered; firm defaulted, lender claims

Dull and Fech said the superintendent, Robert Rehder, was asked to resign more than a year ago. The resignation was not specifically tied to any one project, however, there were questions about Rehder’s ability to handle project costs, they said.

Rehder could not immediately be reached for comment through a cellphone number listed for him online.

Bad practices 'of the past'

Tippy said he questioned the legality of awarding the LED light contract to Rettig when his other company, Sigma Energy, wrote the bid specifications for the same project.

“I asked attorney Dull to determine the legality of the award. He said that it is (legal),” Tippy said.

Rehder pushed the county to award the contract to LTN, Tippy said.

Tippy said the project is an example of why he and others were working to bring the county’s purchasing procedures into compliance — actions that resulted in the Association of Indiana Counties awarding Lake County this year its prestigious 2020 County Achievement Award.

The award was for developing and implementing a new purchase manual.