Lake County surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; state nears 20,000

East Chicago, which operates its own Health Department, showed 121 positive cases and six deaths as of Friday.

Gary, which also operates its own Health Department, reported Thursday a total of 114 positive cases and 15 deaths.

Lake County Health Dept. lists 42 of its logged coronavirus cases as "unknown" and 11 as "other."

Porter County community totals included: Portage Township, 101, including five new cases; Center Township, 44, including one new case; Washington Township, 43, including one new case; Westchester Township, 22, including one new case; Union Township, 16, including one new case; Liberty Township, 12, no change; Boone Township, 11, including one new case; Porter Township, 6, no change; and Morgan Township, 4, no change. Pine, Pleasant and Jackson Townships each have one logged case, according to the Porter County Health Dept.

LaPorte County community totals, reported Saturday by its local health department, included: LaPorte, 30; Michigan City, 27; Westville, 5; Union Mills, 2; and Trail Creek, 2. Mill Creek and Rolling Prairie each had one case.

The Westville Correctional Facility has 129 total positive cases, which accounts for over half of the county's cases. The Indiana State Prison in Michigan City has one case, the department said.