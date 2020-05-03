Lake County surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; state nears 20,000

Lake County topped 2,000 coronavirus cases Sunday, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and private laboratories.
Region fatalities include 95 in Lake County, eight in Porter County, seven in LaPorte County, eight in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to ISDH and local health departments.
Lake County's positive case total increased to 2,036, up from 1,993 the previous day. Porter County increased by 10 to 262 cases, according to ISDH and the Porter County Health Dept.
LaPorte County, which has also been reporting data independently of ISDH, reported 226 cases as of Saturday.
Jasper County has 36 cases, up three from the previous day. Newton County remained at 61 cases.
To the east, St. Joseph County has 658 cases, up from 645. Twenty people have died in the county from the respiratory disease.
Lake County community totals included: Hammond, 316, including eight newly reported cases; Crown Point, 220, including three new cases; Merrillville, 200, including three new cases; Dyer, 170, including two new cases; Hobart, 108, including one new case; Munster, 101, including two new cases; Schererville, 99, including two new cases; Highland, 49, including five new cases; Griffith, 43, including three new cases; St. John, 33, no change from the previous day; Cedar Lake, 32, including two new cases; Lowell, 28, including one new case; Whiting, 26, including two new cases; Lake Station, 25, no change; Schneider, three, including one new case; and New Chicago, one, no change, according to the Lake County Health Dept.
East Chicago, which operates its own Health Department, showed 121 positive cases and six deaths as of Friday.
Gary, which also operates its own Health Department, reported Thursday a total of 114 positive cases and 15 deaths.
Lake County Health Dept. lists 42 of its logged coronavirus cases as "unknown" and 11 as "other."
Porter County community totals included: Portage Township, 101, including five new cases; Center Township, 44, including one new case; Washington Township, 43, including one new case; Westchester Township, 22, including one new case; Union Township, 16, including one new case; Liberty Township, 12, no change; Boone Township, 11, including one new case; Porter Township, 6, no change; and Morgan Township, 4, no change. Pine, Pleasant and Jackson Townships each have one logged case, according to the Porter County Health Dept.
LaPorte County community totals, reported Saturday by its local health department, included: LaPorte, 30; Michigan City, 27; Westville, 5; Union Mills, 2; and Trail Creek, 2. Mill Creek and Rolling Prairie each had one case.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 129 total positive cases, which accounts for over half of the county's cases. The Indiana State Prison in Michigan City has one case, the department said.
Marion County remains the most-impacted with 6,176 cases and 360 deaths as of Sunday. Lake County ranks behind it in terms of statistics. The two counties are part of the exception to the new tentative schedule rolled out by Gov. Eric Holcomb to allow various businesses to reopen over several phases during the rest of spring and into summer.
Across Indiana there are 19,295 cases recorded as of Saturday, an approximately 3% increase from the previous day. There were 17 new deaths recorded. A total of 108,859 Hoosiers have been tested.
There were 114 probable deaths also reported. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
New deaths were reported between April 17 and Saturday.
Data released Saturday morning by the state was up to date as of noon Friday. All data was provisional and subject to change as additional data is reported by county and local health officials, the state said. Totals included only those cases reported to the state.
ISDH is planning a mobile testing site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at East Chicago Central High School.
Health care workers, first responders and essential workers will receive priority, but anyone who believes they may have been exposed or has symptoms can get tested, East Chicago's Health Department said.
ISDH is also planning a mobile testing site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Plymouth High School.
