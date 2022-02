Lake County SWAT, Gary police respond after armed man barricades self, police say

GARY — A SWAT standoff in a winter storm was sparked after police were called to a family dispute, in which the suspect refused to come out of a towing garage, police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gary police and Lake County Sheriff's SWAT members set up a perimeter in the 2600 block of West Ridge Road, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

The incident began at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to a report of a family dispute in the area. The man left the residence where the dispute was reported and officers located him on foot on West Ridge Road.

However, the man ran inside of an towing garage nearby, refusing to come out.

Police were told the man was armed with a firearm, and he is believed to be alone inside the building.

"We are hoping for a good outcome," Hamady said.

Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team was called to assist Gary officers. A drone and a Lake County armored rescue vehicle are at the scene, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

SWAT members tried to negotiate with the man on the phone, but as of 5:45 p.m., he remains inside the building and refuses to cooperate with police.

No shots have been fired, and no injuries have been reported. The man also has multiple felony warrants from an out-of-state jurisdiction.

"With poor road conditions, please avoid the area," Hamady said. "This is a serious situation, and we want the public to stay away as it is ongoing."

