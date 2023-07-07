CROWN POINT — Lake County Treasurer John Petalas is warning the public to beware of phony tax bills being sent from an address in Texas.

Petalas said he received an inquiry recently from Humane Indiana in Munster about a letter from the “Tax Resolution Unit Lake County." It claimed that the animal shelter owed $707 in delinquent taxes.

“The letter is a scam. The Humane Society is a nonprofit organization, so they don’t owe any property taxes,” Petalas said.

A similar letter went out to a house on Gary’s west side, claiming that the resident owed more than $29,000 in overdue taxes. The letters are designed to scare people into sending money to the scammer by mail, Petalas said.

“I’m afraid a lot of these have been sent out and that some senior might just send a check to these people,” he said.

Petalas said he called a telephone number listed on the letter and when someone answered, he identified himself as the county treasurer. “They hung up.” He called a second time, and the person at the other end cursed and hung up again.

He said the letters are postmarked from Dallas and are labeled “Distraint Warrant” in bold print. Petalas said that is a rarely used legal term and is not used by Lake County tax collectors.

Petalas said similar letters turned up last year in a western New York county south of Buffalo.

The Internal Revenue Service warns on its website that thousands of people have lost millions of dollars in a variety of tax scams that seek money and identification information that can be used to steal money.

“The IRS doesn't initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information,” the website states.