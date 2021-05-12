Lake County uses grant money to give $5,000 checks to 49 businesses impacted by pandemic

HAMMOND – Forty-nine area businesses received a $5,000 financial booster shot Wednesday, courtesy of the Lake County Community Economic Development Department.
Among the grant awardees is Pamela Ward, a traveling chef and owner of Gary-based Cooking with Success. Ward, who catered the awards program at the Hammond Development Corporation, said the money will provide her with transportation and a building “so I can take my business to the next level.”
Lorena Salinas, owner of Jose’s Family Restaurant in Highland, said the grant goes beyond finances.
“Knowing there are programs like this for small businesses is just great,” Salinas said. “We’ve made it through some difficult times, and this will definitely help out.”
The LCCEDD provided the economic relief through the Community Investment Fund of Indiana, which received a grant for $615,000. LCCEDD secured the grant through the CARES Act, a federal program aimed to help small businesses adversely affected by COVID-19.
CIFI provided a grant of $5,000 each to small businesses in Lake County. A statewide lender with an office in Hammond, CIFI focuses on serving women- and minority-owned business enterprises. It also assists businesses that had not received any other funding through existing grants and loan programs.
According to Phil Black, executive director of CIFI, 43% of the awardees had not received any prior financial assistance.
“This becomes very important to community development,” Black said, “especially that they have been overlooked by other programming.”
The 49 awardees are among 61 businesses that applied online, Black added.
Among the grant recipients are restaurants, consultants, cleaning and construction businesses, sporting goods and beauty salons.
Sonja Grant, owner of Sonja’s Custodial Services, said the grant will help her with equipment, supplies and payroll.
A first-time grant recipient, Grant said, “I’m very happy, very excited, very grateful.”
Nicholas Robles, owner of Hoosier Brothers Inc., a Hammond construction contracting firm, said, “I’m always trying to stay in the loop in the community. This will help with advertising and payroll. I put in the work, and this has definitely been a positive experience.”
Jaewan Ford, owner of Café Fondue in Merrillville, has been in business 25 years but was hit hard last year.
“We had some hard times last year, like everyone, but I’m back,” Ford said.
LCCEDD and the Lake County Redevelopment Commission awarded $615,000 to CIFI to administer and distribute these grants, which are not expected to be repaid.
LCCEDD is a unit of Lake County government that focuses on housing finance and loans to established industrial or commercial businesses. Tim Brown, executive director of LCCEDD, cited CIFI’s simplified grant application form.
“We want to see these businesses survive long-term,” Black noted.