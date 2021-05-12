Lake County uses grant money to give $5,000 checks to 49 businesses impacted by pandemic

According to Phil Black, executive director of CIFI, 43% of the awardees had not received any prior financial assistance.

“This becomes very important to community development,” Black said, “especially that they have been overlooked by other programming.”

The 49 awardees are among 61 businesses that applied online, Black added.

Among the grant recipients are restaurants, consultants, cleaning and construction businesses, sporting goods and beauty salons.

Sonja Grant, owner of Sonja’s Custodial Services, said the grant will help her with equipment, supplies and payroll.

A first-time grant recipient, Grant said, “I’m very happy, very excited, very grateful.”

Nicholas Robles, owner of Hoosier Brothers Inc., a Hammond construction contracting firm, said, “I’m always trying to stay in the loop in the community. This will help with advertising and payroll. I put in the work, and this has definitely been a positive experience.”

Jaewan Ford, owner of Café Fondue in Merrillville, has been in business 25 years but was hit hard last year.

“We had some hard times last year, like everyone, but I’m back,” Ford said.