Lake-effect snow slows travel in some areas of Northwest Indiana

Lake-effect snow left many roads in unincorporated Porter County slick early Tuesday and appeared to be slowing travel along the Ind. 49 corridor and on a few other roads in the Region.
Lake-effect snow showers were expected to continue to shift south and onshore over parts of Lake and Porter counties through much of Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Porter County government said 1/2 inch to an inch of snow had covered roads in unincorporated areas as of 3:30 a.m., leaving them slick. County plows were expected to hit the roads started at 4 a.m. to salt.
Up to an additional inch of accumulation was possible, particularly in Porter County, forecasters said.
In some areas, temperatures near freezing could result in only patchy slick spots on roads.
Nevertheless, drivers should be prepared for the possibility of slick roads and reduced visibility of about a mile, the weather service said.
The Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District said late Monday its plows were out treating roads, particularly bridges and ramps.
However, INDOT reminded motorists lake-effect snow can be unpredictable so they should allow extra travel time, slow down and give snowplows room.