Lake effect snow to continue through mid-morning, forecasters say

Lake effect snow showers will continue through the mid-morning hours across northwest Indiana, with pockets of moderate to briefly heavy snowfall possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance for these pockets increase as these bands move inland, resulting in rapidly varying and sharply reduced visibility, according to a special weather statement for Lake and Porter counties.

Motorists are advised to use caution this morning as a result. One to 2 inches of snowfall accumulation will be possible, mainly on untreated and less traveled road surfaces, the NWS said.

In LaPorte County, a band of lake effect snow showers with embedded heavier snowfall is expected to persist through the mid-morning hours.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pockets of heavier snowfall will be capable of dropping visibility and allow for the accumulation of snow on untreated roadways.

Drivers should exercise caution during the morning commute as conditions will vary greatly over short distances.

Weather forecasters urged drivers to also allow for extra time to reach destinations and increase distances between other vehicles.

Gallery: Recent a rrests booked into Lake County Jail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.