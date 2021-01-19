Lake Election Board honors Dana Dumezich's work

CROWN POINT — Lake officials are honoring Dana Dumezich for her work in supporting fair local elections.
The Lake County elections board unanimously praised the Schererville Republican Tuesday for eight years of service as one of their members in overseeing voter registration and election day operations.
“Dana Dumezich reflected the highest ideals of service to the voters of Lake County in a bipartisan fashion,” Board Chairman Kevin Smith, a Democrat, said, as he read a resolution of thanks to her.
Dumezich, who joined the election board in March 2013 as one of its two Republican members, resigned at the end of last year.
Lake County Republican Chairman Dan Dernulc has appointed Munster attorney John Reed to replace her.
Reed had served for many years as the board’s Republican legal counsel. Dernulc named Carly Brandenburg, a Hammond attorney with the law firm of Eichhorn & Eichhorn, to replace Reed as the board’s GOP counsel.
Dumezich was out of state and unable to attend. Other members praised her work on expanding the number of early voting sites in the county and reducing the number of precincts and polling places taxpayers had to staff on election days.
Dumezich, who previously served as a Republican precinct committee member, is the wife of attorney Dan Dumezich, a GOP party fundraiser who served in the Indiana House as a local state representative from 1999 to 2002,
The board reelected Smith as its chairman for 2021 and Democratic member Bob Tribble as its vice chairman.
In another matter, board members looked into the unauthorized use of seven emergency paper ballots in one Griffith precinct and an instance where seven more votes were recorded being cast than voters who signed in another Gary precinct.
Michelle Fajman, the county elections director, said the Griffith inspector mistakenly gave emergency ballots to voters, who had requested but never completed regular paper absentee ballots.
Fajman said the inspector should have let those voters cast ballots on electronic machines. The emergency ballots in Griffith weren’t counted because of clerical errors made by polling place clerks.
The board will further investigate the Gary precinct’s irregularity, to determine whether voters, with uncompleted absentee ballots, voted on the machine without properly signing in at the polling place.
The board deferred action on several complaints filed against the campaign supporting a public referendum to raise $71.2 million for the financially distressed Gary Community School Corp.
Voters overwhelmingly approved the referendum to raise property taxes in Gary over the next eight years.
The board dismissed — as technically flawed — two complaints by Gary resident George Rogge against the Gary Community School Corp. over its referendum victory.
Rogge alleges the school district illegally mailed out fliers — encouraging residents to register to vote. Rogge complains the fliers didn’t carry a printed disclosure that it was the school district making that plea.