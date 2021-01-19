Lake Election Board honors Dana Dumezich's work

CROWN POINT — Lake officials are honoring Dana Dumezich for her work in supporting fair local elections.

The Lake County elections board unanimously praised the Schererville Republican Tuesday for eight years of service as one of their members in overseeing voter registration and election day operations.

“Dana Dumezich reflected the highest ideals of service to the voters of Lake County in a bipartisan fashion,” Board Chairman Kevin Smith, a Democrat, said, as he read a resolution of thanks to her.

Dumezich, who joined the election board in March 2013 as one of its two Republican members, resigned at the end of last year.

Lake County Republican Chairman Dan Dernulc has appointed Munster attorney John Reed to replace her.

Reed had served for many years as the board’s Republican legal counsel. Dernulc named Carly Brandenburg, a Hammond attorney with the law firm of Eichhorn & Eichhorn, to replace Reed as the board’s GOP counsel.

Dumezich was out of state and unable to attend. Other members praised her work on expanding the number of early voting sites in the county and reducing the number of precincts and polling places taxpayers had to staff on election days.