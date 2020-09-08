Lake election officials schedule in-person early voting hours

Voting hours at the other 10 locations are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, as well as Saturday Oct. 6 and Saturday Oct. 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The final day for early voting will be Nov. 2. Voters can use the Crown Point office 8:30 a.m. to noon and the other 10 locations 9 a.m. to noon on that day.

All locations are closed Oct. 12 in observation of Columbus Day.

Voting will take place 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 3, at all 361 precincts across Lake County.

