 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake election officials schedule in-person early voting hours
urgent

Lake election officials schedule in-person early voting hours

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County Government Center stock

Early voting starts Oct. 6 at several locations in Lake County, including the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point.

 Doug Ross, The Times, file

CROWN POINT — The Lake County elections board recently approve its fall schedule for in-person early voting this fall.

Early voting begins Oct. 6. Voters can cast ballots at any of 11 locations:

• The Lake County Government Center elections board office, Room A-205, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point

• East Chicago’s county courthouse, 3711 Main St., East Chicago

• Gary’s county courthouse, 15 W. 4th Ave., Gary

• Hammond’s county courthouse, 232 Russell St., Hammond

• St. John Township assessor’s office, 9157 Wicker Ave., St. John

• Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St., Schererville

• Winfield Town Hall, 10645 Randolph St., Winfield

• Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road, Munster

• Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland

• Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St., Lowell

• Hobart Police Community Center, 705 E. 4th St., Hobart.

Voting hours for the Crown Point location are: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, as well as Saturday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 31. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Voting hours at the other 10 locations are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, as well as Saturday Oct. 6 and Saturday Oct. 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The final day for early voting will be Nov. 2. Voters can use the Crown Point office 8:30 a.m. to noon and the other 10 locations 9 a.m. to noon on that day.

All locations are closed Oct. 12 in observation of Columbus Day.

Voting will take place 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 3, at all 361 precincts across Lake County.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Crown Point's Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts