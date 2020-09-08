Lake election officials schedule in-person early voting hours

CROWN POINT — The Lake County elections board recently approve its fall schedule for in-person early voting this fall.
Early voting begins Oct. 6. Voters can cast ballots at any of 11 locations:
• The Lake County Government Center elections board office, Room A-205, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point
• East Chicago’s county courthouse, 3711 Main St., East Chicago
• Gary’s county courthouse, 15 W. 4th Ave., Gary
• Hammond’s county courthouse, 232 Russell St., Hammond
• St. John Township assessor’s office, 9157 Wicker Ave., St. John
• Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St., Schererville
• Winfield Town Hall, 10645 Randolph St., Winfield
• Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road, Munster
• Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland
• Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St., Lowell
• Hobart Police Community Center, 705 E. 4th St., Hobart.
Voting hours for the Crown Point location are: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, as well as Saturday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 31. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Voting hours at the other 10 locations are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, as well as Saturday Oct. 6 and Saturday Oct. 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The final day for early voting will be Nov. 2. Voters can use the Crown Point office 8:30 a.m. to noon and the other 10 locations 9 a.m. to noon on that day.
All locations are closed Oct. 12 in observation of Columbus Day.
Voting will take place 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 3, at all 361 precincts across Lake County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!