Lake government buildings closing, county employees working half days amid coronavirus pandemic

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Government Center, along with all other county buildings including courthouses, closed to the general public Wednesday — through April 6 — to minimize the potential spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

An executive order issued by the Lake County commissioners also directs county employees deemed "non-essential" by their supervisors to only work from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cleaning staff then will work in the buildings from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. daily. Department supervisors and elected officials still can work their standard shifts, according to the order.

All employees will receive their usual pay and benefits even though they'll only be working half days, according to Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, chairman of the county's executive board.

"We're going to get twice as much productivity out of them in the four-hour period," Repay said.

The commissioners said they couldn't entirely shut down county government and send all workers home because there are numerous ongoing tasks, including life and safety protections, that can't be postponed.