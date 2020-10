Lake Health Department begins free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing today

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Health Department began offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing through the Indiana State Department of Health today.

The testing, conducted outdoors at the health department at 2900 W. 93rd Ave. in Crown Point, is free and doesn't require an appointment, according to a Facebook post from Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

Anyone 12 and older who lives or works in Indiana is eligible for testing. Results can be sent via text or email, depending on which method is selected at registration, the post reads.

This week, testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Testing will resume from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 and will be offered through Oct. 24.

