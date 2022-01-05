Lake incumbents sprint to the front of the line to file for reelection

CROWN POINT — Lake Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott won the race to be first in line Monday to file for election.

The Hammond Democrat said she arrived at the Lake County Government Center shortly after 7 a.m. to get a slot on the May 3 ballot for the Democratic Party primary election. McDermott is seeking a second six-year term as Circuit Court judge.

Others at the front of the line to file candidate papers included:

• Lake County Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo, a Crown Point Democrat, who is running for a second four-year term as the record keeper for state and local courts. Arredondo served as circuit court judge for three decades prior to McDermott's election .

• Lake County Councilman Christian Jorgensen, a St. John Republican, who is seeking a second four-year term representing south Lake County suburban and rural areas on the county’s fiscal body.

• Randy Niemeyer, a Cedar Lake Republican, who is challenging Jorgensen for the 7th District County Council seat. Niemeyer has served a dozen years on the Cedar Lake Town Council, 10 of them as council president.