Lake incumbents sprint to the front of the line to file for reelection

CROWN POINT — Lake Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott won the race to be first in line Monday to file for election.
The Hammond Democrat said she arrived at the Lake County Government Center shortly after 7 a.m. to get a slot on the May 3 ballot for the Democratic Party primary election. McDermott is seeking a second six-year term as Circuit Court judge.
Others at the front of the line to file candidate papers included:
• Lake County Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo, a Crown Point Democrat, who is running for a second four-year term as the record keeper for state and local courts. Arredondo served as circuit court judge for three decades prior to McDermott's election .
• Lake County Councilman Christian Jorgensen, a St. John Republican, who is seeking a second four-year term representing south Lake County suburban and rural areas on the county’s fiscal body.
• Randy Niemeyer, a Cedar Lake Republican, who is challenging Jorgensen for the 7th District County Council seat. Niemeyer has served a dozen years on the Cedar Lake Town Council, 10 of them as council president.
• Peter Katic, a Hammond Democrat, who is running for a new term on the North Township Board. He previously has served as Hammond city judge and a Lake County commissioner.
They and others braved icy winds and blowing snow to get a head start on their election campaigns in a political year in which voters will nominate candidates for federal and state legislative races, county, township and municipal offices.
Democratic party voters also choose their next precinct committee members.
Being first to sign up as candidate doesn’t win anyone extra votes, but there can be political advantages.
Lake County Councilman Charlie Brown, a Gary Democrat, said it heartens a candidate’s supporters and discourages potential opponents. “I want people to know I’m running,” he said.
There is no presidential election to rev up voter interest, but Niemeyer pointed out the local government officials to be elected this year have more impact on local residents' lives, overseeing local roads, taxes and criminal justice.
The Lake County offices to be filled include: Circuit Court judge, county assessor, auditor, clerk, prosecutor, sheriff and treasurer.
Voters in Gary, Griffith, Merrillville, Hobart, New Chicago, Lake Station and part of Crown Point will nominate the next first district Lake County Commissioner — one of county government’s three top executives.
Voters across Lake County must choose all seven members of the Lake County Council, the fiscal body that sets annual spending limits for county officials, as well as passes countywide legislation.
Many current officials will seek voter approval for new terms. These incumbents have a combined 125 years of experience in offices they already serve in, not to mention decades of prior public service as local government employees and in other elective offices.
Incumbents include Sheriff Oscar Martinez, Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter, Commissioner Kyle Allen, Assessor Latonya Spearman, Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo, County Council members Dave Hamm, Ted Bilski, Charlie Brown, Christine Cid, Christian Jorgensen and Alfredo Menchaca.
County Councilman Dan Dernulc will bow out of the council this year — after serving three four-year terms there — to run for a seat in the Indiana Senate.
State term limits require County Auditor John Petalas and County Treasurer Peggy Katona to exit their current offices.
But they would like to continue overseeing the finances of county government, so Petalas will run for the county treasurer’s office that Katona is vacating, while Katona will run for county auditor.
The two successfully pulled off the same switcheroo eight years ago.
Voters must nominate 11 trustees to administer township services, as well as 33 township board members to set township budgets. They also must nominate five township assessors.
County Councilman Ted Bilski, a Hobart Democrat, said this year’s election will be a little challenging for him and other incumbents seeking re-election.
The state has redrawn district boundaries to account for a decade of population migration away from Lake’s big cities to its suburbs.
Bilski said he is losing some of his old constituents and having to run in neighborhoods where he previously didn’t have an impact as a public official. “I’ll being meeting new people,” he said.
Candidates have until noon Feb. 5 to file their papers to get on the ballot.
