Lake judicial vacancy likely to be filled; 12 lawyers apply for post

They claim it violates the federal Voting Rights Act by treating Lake County, which has one of the largest minority populations in the state, different than the 88 Indiana counties with majority white populations where voters directly elect their superior court judges.

Records show the lawsuit originally intended to immediately halt the filling of the Boswell-Jones vacancy by preventing the convening of the judicial nominating commission, which was reconstituted earlier this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly to give the governor more control over who is selected as a finalist.

Following Monday's revision, the lawsuit now seeks to prospectively contest the merit selection process so as to not prevent the appointment of a new judge, or potentially cause chaos if seven current Lake Superior Court judges were forced to run for election, instead of retention, next year.